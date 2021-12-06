BARRE — Still settling into its new home on Church Street, the People’s Health & Wellness Clinic welcomed a new executive director on Monday when Daniel Barlow, who lives a “five-minute walk” away from his new job, showed up for his first day of work.
Barlow emerged from a field of 10 applicants in a search that wasn’t on anyone’s radar six months when the Barre-based clinic, which has served uninsured and under-insured central Vermonters since 1994, was readying to complete a move from its long-time home on North Main Street.
At the time Rebecca Goldfinger-Fein was running the clinic, the “personal reasons” that prompted her decision to step down on Sept. 30 hadn’t surfaced, and Barlow was busy doing other things.
All that changed after the clinic’s June move, according to Kenley Freeman, president of the local nonprofit’s board of trustees.
Freeman credited Goldfinger-Fein for orchestrating the move to the Church Street building that was the long-time home of the Barre Granite Association and for ably running the clinic since she was hired in March 2018.
“The board was disappointed that she was leaving, but totally understood and supported her,” Freeman said of Goldfinger-Fein.
Goldfinger-Fein’s decision to step down created a vacancy Freeman said the board’s personnel committee moved swiftly to fill — advertising the position that attracted Barlow’s attention in October.
Barlow wasn’t alone, according to Freeman, who said 10 people applied for the job, seven were interviewed by the committee and four — including Barlow — were invited back for second interviews.
Barlow, a journalist turned lobbyist, was the choice, according to Freeman.
“Dan (Barlow) brings to People’s Health and Wellness Clinic a wealth of experience in nonprofit leadership, health policy, fundraising and relationship building,” he said, describing the clinic’s new executive director as “… a nationally recognized champion of health care for all persons, regardless of income, demographics or job status.”
Freeman said the clinic is in good hands.
“We’re thrilled to have Dan (Barlow) join us,” he said.
The feeling is mutual.
Barlow, who has nearly 20 years of experience in health care policy, most recently serving as the executive director of Business Leaders for Health Care Transformation — a national nonprofit organization that worked with the business community to develop policies to make healthcare more accessible and affordable — said he was looking to make a change.
“After spending two years working on the national level I was feeling a little burnt out,” he said, noting his desire to work closer to his community coincided with a job opportunity that was right in his wheelhouse.
“I’ve always been really passionate about health care, he said.
According to Barlow, there isn’t any understating the critical role the People’s Health & Wellness Center has played providing primary care and wellness education to those who could not otherwise afford it.
“This clinic is a literal lifesaver for so many people in central Vermont and I am honored to lead the organization at this critical time,” he said. “The pandemic has shown us how vital access to health care is for the well-being of a community and I look forward to helping the clinic grow to meet the needs of people struggling to find coverage.”
Barlow, who previously worked as the public policy manager at Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility and before that as a journalist for The Times Argus and Rutland Herald and their Vermont Press Bureau, learned he landed his latest job the day before Thanksgiving.
Familiar with the organization and its mission, Barlow said he is eager to assist a small staff of full- and part-time workers and 30 volunteer doctors and nurses to make the most of the clinic’s new location.
“I’m just really excited to be here,” he said.
