A local mental health service has announced that people in crisis can now send them text messages.
Community Care Network announced Monday that people with a mental health emergency can text its hotline 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
“It’s become increasingly clear that many people, especially young individuals, are reticent to pick up the phone and make phone calls when they need help,” stated Loree Zeif, director of emergency services at Community Care Network. “We’ve implemented the text line as a way to offer an alternative initial engagement with our crisis team for people to reach out in a way that might be more comfortable to them.”
She said in a Wednesday interview that the text option has been available since the summer.
“We had a soft start to it, letting people in Rutland Mental Health clinicians, and subsequently clients, know first to make sure we had our legs under us and now it’s 100% up and running,” she said.
The Community Care Network-Rutland Mental Health Crisis Text Line can be reached at 802-214-2553.
Zeif said the line hasn’t been used much so far, but it does give people who, for whatever reason, can’t or won’t make a direct phone call another option.
The text service is paid for through a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation, she said. It covered some equipment and training but because it plugs into existing mental health services ongoing funding isn’t needed, said Zeif.
The texting won’t replace in-person options, she said.
Zeif said she was prompted to apply for this grant because of conversations she had with her adult children about how people their age prefer online and text options when it comes to services. She did some further research and found data to back this up.
“There is a whole age bracket that is very reticent to make voice calls,” she said. “They’ve grown up using keypads and texting and that’s how they prefer to communicate.”
Texting mental health crisis lines isn’t new, she said.
“There’s a national text line, but the national text line is manned by volunteers who may or may not be trained clinicians, so what we’re excited about with this is completely supported by trained crisis clinicians,” said Zeif.
The national 988 service has taken texts since 2020, according to Anthony Stevens, emergency services program director at Northwestern Counseling Support Services.
His agency is one of the two in Vermont that fields calls and texts to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The other is Northeast Kingdom Human Services.
The volume of texts the agencies have received has been low compared to the voice option, he said.
Northwestern Counseling Support Services takes 988 calls and texts between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with Northeast Kingdom Human Services having some hours in the evening and on weekends, he said. Efforts are being made to have Northeast Kingdom Human Services expand to fill all of the hours Northwestern Counseling Support Services isn’t covering.
Stevens said the people using text tend to be younger.
“It’s a little more challenging than talking to someone on the phone, but it’s better than nothing,” he said. “If this is the way someone is going to reach out for support it’s better than them not reaching out. They’re still going to connect with a trained professional who is going to do what they can to assess their risk and support them and refer them to whatever resources might make sense.”
The more options people have for reaching out, the better, say mental health professionals.
“In general, it’s a great opportunity, understanding that if people are trying to reach out for help whether they’re in a crisis or trying to get help for someone else, that increasing accessibility to these vital resources is really meaningful and critical,” said Stephanie Busch, injury prevention manager at the Vermont Department of Health. “That includes phone calls, 988 has a chat option you can use on your computer. They also do texting. The more we can increase accessibility to these resources in ways people want, the more likely we’ll get resources to the people who are in need.”
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, dial 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or text “VT” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line. Trained counselors are available 24/7.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
