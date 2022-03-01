WOODBURY — Diana Peduzzi and Peter Peltz were elected to the Select Board on Town Meeting Day.
Peduzzi defeated Monty Shatney 134-77 for a three-year seat on the board. Peltz defeated Jason Thompson 123-84 for the remaining year of a three-year seat.
Voters approved the municipal budget of $215,780 and the highway budget of $613,614.
All articles passed. That includes a $23,000 appropriation for an audit of the modified cash basis financial statements of the town for the year ending June 30, 2022 and $13,000 to start a multi-year program to improve the condition of the town cemeteries by cleaning and repairing monuments, repairing fences and landscaping. This is in addition to the $7,000 in the town budget for mowing and upkeep of the cemeteries.
