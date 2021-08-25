PLAINFIELD — The pedestrian bridge project is finally underway, but it’s been a rocky start with complaints about the traffic lights causing backups on Route 2 and an unexpected issue discovered under the bridge, which will likely add cost to the project.
The plan is to install a sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street and continues up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. The bridge will be widened to allow for a pedestrian walkway. Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project was supposed to start earlier this summer, but it was delayed until the state signed off on the traffic safety plan.
Construction started Monday and there were already issues to report at the Select Board’s meeting Tuesday night.
The bridge sits right next to Route 2 on Main Street. Temporary traffic lights have been installed on Route 2 and in the lower village because the bridge has been reduced to one lane to allow space for construction.
Board member Sasha Thayer said some drivers aren’t stopping at the traffic lights in the village. Thayer said she’s seen two vehicles drive through without stopping and urged residents to remind their neighbors that the lights need to be respected.
Resident George Cushing wanted the lights on Route 2 removed. Cushing said the lights have caused serious traffic backups on Route 2.
Board member Tammy Farnham, who has been heading up the project, said construction just started. Farnham said its going to take some time for the contractor to get familiar with traffic patterns to alleviate some of the issues.
She didn’t share any details, but she said the contractor has already reported they were going to make some changes to avoid traffic backing up on Route 2.
“Give it some time,” she said.
Cushing didn’t understand why the lights were needed on Route 2 in the first place. Board members explained because the bridge has been reduced to one lane, with traffic allowed to still flow in both directions, there would be times when traffic would need to be halted on Route 2 to allow drivers from the village on to the state’s highway.
Farnham said an unexpected issue was discovered once digging started for the project. She said workers found a “void” under the concrete wall, likely caused by water washing out material, on the west side of the bridge that they didn’t know was there. Farnham said more digging is now needed to find out if there are more voids around the bottom of that part of the bridge that will need to be filled in to complete the project.
A building sitting right next to that part of the bridge makes the find even more of a problem. Farnham said the hope had been to leave the front door of the building accessible, but with this wrinkle that’s not possible anymore so the entrance at the rear of building had to be made more accessible, which added more cost to the project.
She said she’s been told these issues will only cause the project to go up by thousands of dollars, not by six figures as she had feared. The project had been estimated to cost $649,790 for construction with another about $65,000 set aside for project overruns.
Residents and board members expressed frustration with the Dufresne Group, the engineering firm the town has hired for the project, for not finding this void before now. They felt the town shouldn’t be on the hook for this discovery. Bore holes were dug to see what was in the ground around the bridge when the project was still in the design phase, but Farnham said engineers stopped digging when they hit concrete, and the void was found under that.
