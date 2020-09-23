PLAINFIELD – Local officials say they need another $400,000 in grant funding for a pedestrian bridge project, and they also want feedback about the state's proposed fix to the intersection at Route 2 and Main Street.
At last week's regular Select Board meeting, Board member Tammy Farnham said the latest estimate for the pedestrian bridge is about $1 million.
The plan is to install sidewalk on a small portion of Mill Street in the village where it connects with Main Street, and continuing up Main Street to the bridge that crosses the Winooski River. The plan also calls for more new sidewalk on Route 2 from the bridge to an Agency of Transportation-approved crosswalk in front of the Town Hall.
Officials have said this plan will make walking in that part of town easier and safer.
The project would widen the concrete bridge so that a 5-foot-wide walkway can be installed there.
The project hit a significant snag earlier this year when the town put it out to bid and discovered the bridge work would cost far more than the town had available.
The town has about $600,000 available in grant funds for the project, so it would need $400,000 more. Though the cost for the project has ballooned, the town can't simply walk away from the project because it will be on the hook for the $120,000-plus it has already spent on engineering and design.
The town can apply for another grant from the state for those funds, but the grant comes with a 20% match so the town would need to find $80,000.
Farnham said the deadline for the grant is coming up at the end of the month. Board members were hesitant to move forward with a grant application without knowing where the matching funds would be coming from, but they have also said they want residents to vote on whether to move forward with the project, likely on Town Meeting Day in March. So at a special meeting Tuesday the board approved a letter of support for the grant.
The state is working on a fix for the troubled intersection at Route 2 and Main Street.
The issues with the spot, where Main Street dips down into the village at a bend in Route 2 marked by a single blinking yellow light, stem from poor sight lines, and the slope down onto Main Street can be especially hazardous in winter due to ice and snow. The intersection also sits in Plainfield’s village, which is a designated historic district.
The Agency of Transportation has put forward two potential fixes for the intersection. The first, called the “Minor Improvement Project,” would see a limited reconstruction of the center island at the intersection, including altering a guardrail on the island that residents say makes sight lines worse.
The “Major Improvement Project” would remove the island entirely and a T-intersection would be installed with traffic lights. Because there is little room to work in that area, the state has told the town the bridge would need to be shut down for about three months if the major project is chosen. Businesses owners in the lower village, as well as the fire chief, have opposed shutting down the bridge for safety and access reasons. The town's fire department is located in the lower village.
Farnham said she has approached the state about potentially combining the pedestrian bridge project with the intersection fix, if the major project is picked, to save money. The intersection fix also calls for reconstructing sidewalks so Farnham said she didn't want to pay for the sidewalks to be installed for the pedestrian bridge and then the sidewalks get redone again for the intersection.
“I had pointed out as much as we're focused on the town money, whether we are spending state money or federal, it's all our (tax dollars). I'd prefer not to waste even our federal money on something that's going to be redone again,” she said.
The board has held multiple meetings with residents looking for feedback on what they want for the intersection. At Tuesday's special meeting, the board approved a survey residents can fill out where they will pick what option they want: no fix, a small fix or the big fix. The survey will be posted on the town's website and will be available until Oct. 6. The board will also be sending out postcards letting residents know about the survey.
The survey also asks what residents see as the most significant challenges for the intersection and what improvements they want to see made.
