PAWLET — The town is asking the court to modify an arrest warrant for Daniel Banyai after it seemingly expired, or was withdrawn, without him being taken into custody.
The warrant, issued by Judge Thomas Durkin on July 6, was withdrawn after expiring on Monday, according to court records.
The warrant was issued after Banyai didn’t show up at a scheduled site visit to his property on Briar Hill Road in May. The visit was to see if he’d removed certain buildings associated with his Slate Ridge firearms school, per court orders.
Banyai has been in a legal dispute with the town for the past several years about the school, with the town saying he doesn’t have valid permits for the buildings that go with it. He has appealed the recent decisions in his Environmental Court case to the Vermont Supreme Court, and has also appealed the dismissal of a federal lawsuit he filed against the town, Durkin and between one and 100 yet-to-be-identified individuals for allegedly violating his constitutional rights.
“We did attempt to locate him, myself and actually State Police were also trying to, but we were unable to locate him,” said Rutland County Sheriff David Fox on Friday.
He said he believes State Police, at least once per day, attempted to locate Banyai while Fox himself went looking for him on several occasions.
Fox said he didn’t see Banyai in the area of his property.
“From my understanding, the buildings have been taken down, so I don’t think there’s anything there,” he said. “I’m not really sure where he is staying.”
After he didn’t show up for the site visit in May, Banyai filed an affidavit with the court claiming that he’d removed the required structures. In other filings, the court appeared to be skeptical of his claim, at one point saying the photos he’d submitted indicate that he hadn’t complied with the court’s orders.
“We were hoping to catch him traveling to and from the property, to make a pickup for that, but the logistics of trying to get in there, you’d need a large group of people, and we discussed this with the State Police and did not come to that decision,” said Fox.
Fox has said in the past that he doesn’t believe this situation merits risking anyone’s safety. He said as much again on Friday.
“Yeah, for the magnitude of what it was, we weren’t going to try to get him off the premises,” he said.
Fox said he’s not had contact with the town’s government for quite some time and isn’t sure what their next step will be.
The town, through its attorney Merrill Bent, filed a motion on Friday asking the court to modify the writ of mittimus (arrest warrant).
The motion argues that while the warrant said it was to be executed within 60 days, it didn’t have an expiration date.
“Law enforcement has failed to execute the Court’s Order,” reads the motion. “The Rutland County Sheriff initially took the position that his office was not required to comply with the order because it did not have a contract with the Town of Pawlet. The Town pointed out the statutory duty the Sheriff has within its County. The Sheriff then took the position that his office has tried to find Mr. Banyai, but has been unable to, and that the Sheriff’s office is without authority to enter Mr. Banyai’s property.”
The motion claims that Banyai has been sending the town notices that he intends to build agricultural structures on his property.
“Further, many of the notices describe structures that are either identical or nearly identical to structures that are already on the property and which this Court has ordered to be removed,” wrote Bent.
The motion claims that Banyai has been frustrating the town’s efforts to enforce its zoning bylaws for years.
“Now the Town’s efforts are frustrated by law enforcement’s inability (or unwillingness) to execute the Court’s mittimus as ordered,” the motion states. “ Worse, Mr. Banyai just continues to build without permits.”
The judicial process is meaningless if orders can’t be enforced, the motion states.
“The frustration of the Select Board of the Town of Pawlet is justified,” the motion reads, “Yet they seem to be shouting into the void.”
The motion argues that the court can modify the arrest warrant even though the case is currently on appeal with the Vermont Supreme Court.
The motion asks the court specifically to make it clear that the warrant doesn’t expire — and if it does, to make the expiration date indefinite — to direct the Rutland County Sheriff and State Police to execute it, to require both those agencies to report on their efforts to the court, to authorize those two agencies to enter Banyai’s property to execute the warrant, to order Banyai to turn himself in at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland on a specific date, for the Department of Corrections to take custody of him, and to order the sheriff to go with town officials to Banyai’s property to see that all unpermitted structures are removed.
“It is Mr. Banyai’s position that he is in full compliance with the applicable orders of the Environmental Court and the Writ of Mittimus should have been withdrawn,” stated Banyai’s attorney, Robbery Kaplan, in a Friday email. “The Environmental Court has previously indicated that the Writ of Mittimus is the subject of a pending appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court and outside of the Environmental Court’s jurisdiction at this time.”
