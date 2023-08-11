BURLINGTON — U.S. Homeland Security Investigations have arrested a Washington County man after special agents determined he posted more than 8,000 images or videos of child-sex abuse materials on a dark web computer site, federal court records show.

Jeffrey Paul Coolidge, 58, of Montpelier, is charged with the production, distribution and possession of child sexual materials, the records indicate. He also is known as Jay Coolidge or Jay Pratt, records show.