BARRE — For the first time ever, the big finish to this year’s Barre Heritage Festival will coincide with the autumnal equinox on what — at least for the moment — looks like a sunny Saturday afternoon.
When the sun is exactly above the equator at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday, post-parade festivities will be underway in Barre. This year’s “Kids’ Zone” will just have reopened on North Main Street. The Green Mountain Chorus will be half-way through its 45-minute set on the stage in City Hall Park.
When the equinox hits, a 16-foot by 16-foot ring will have just been assembled at the intersection of North Main and Elm streets and Green Mountain Wrestling will be moments away from starting the first match of its first-ever “Granite City Showdown.” Like the live entertainment in the nearby park, the parade, the family-friendly activities, and the fireworks that will follow, Tracie Lewis, executive director of the Barre Partnership, says the two-hour street fight will be free for all.
There’s a lot to cram into a September festival that is usually held in July. This year, devastating flooding delayed the Granite City festival by several weeks.
“We have a lot going on,” Lewis says.
Holding a community-wide celebration as planned in July was quickly dismissed in favor of picking a time when most hoped the city would be well down the road to recovery.
Lewis says this week was the favored choice.
“I tried to keep everything as the same as possible and this is the week that worked for most people,” she says, noting there are some exceptions.
Folks looking forward to attending La Soirée Sucrée (“The Sweet Evening”) at the Old Labor Hall on Thursday night will have to wait until next year for the popular event — one that typically features French-Canadian deserts and authentic Québécois music — to return. The historic labor hall was among the hundreds of Barre buildings damaged by flooding in mid-July and, unlike most of downtown Barre, it isn’t ready to reopen.
Also scratched from this week’s schedule are a Saturday morning truck pull — the Downtown Tow-Down — and a bathtub race that is usually held Saturday afternoon.
Lewis says the rest of the schedule is pretty much intact, and there is at least one notable addition, which, like one of the cancellations, is tied to the flood.
On Thursday night, the Barre Elks Lodge will host a flood-relief concert, featuring local rock and soul chorus Rock City and the dance band Atom & The Orbits. Proceeds from Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. dance party will benefit the Barre Strong Community Relief Fund.
The festival start on Wednesday with an annual tent sale, weekly installments of summer farmers market, and sit-down sessions with authors at the Aldrich Public Library, and tours of local attractions.
Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel will again be a four-day fixture for the festival, selling discounted items in the tent behind its outlet store on North Main Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Vermont Granite Museum will offer tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday. Studio Place Arts will welcome visitors from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be twice-a-day tours of the Barre Opera House on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. One starts at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m.
Rock of Ages also will be offering tours of its visitor center on Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. There is a charge for those tours.
Wednesday’s two other events both would have happened anyway. The local farmers market will be open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. in City Hall Park, and the last in this summer’s series of Authors at the Aldrich will feature “Save Me A Seat!” author Rick Winston, who co-founded The Savoy Theater in Montpelier.
The tent sale and the tours resume on Thursday and a new one will be added to the mix. Guided tours of the Vermont History Center will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday as part of the festival.
In addition to Thursday night’s flood relief concert at the Elks’ Lodge, and Shane McGrath’s 6 p.m. performance at Ladder 1 Grill, Lewis says, Barre’s summer series of concerts in Currier Park will pick up where it left off last week, as will the latest edition of Food Truck Thursdays.
The food trucks will start serving customers at 4 p.m. and this week’s 5:30 p.m. concert features Ally Tarwater and her group, Rootbound.
Lewis says children are encouraged to bring bikes to the park if they’re interested in decorating them, and possibly participating in Saturday’s parade. The Renita Marshall Helping Hands Foundation has purchased bike-worth decorations that will be available at the park on Thursday.
The list of events and entertainment gets a lot longer on Friday.
The Friends of the Aldrich Public Library will host its annual book sale on the library’s side lawn, while its Milne Community Room will host the 64th edition of the Paletteers Art Show. Both are two-day events that will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Meanwhile, a makeshift stage in City Hall Park will get a workout on Friday starting at 4 p.m. with an hour-long performance by members of the Barre Jazzercise Center.
A couple of 90-minute performances — Jacob Green the “One Man Band” at 5 p.m. and The Messengers at 7 p.m. — will be followed by a 30-minute Cirque De Fuego Fire Show at 8:30 p.m.
It’s back to music at 9 p.m. with a 90-minute performance by Legend.
Cornerstone Pub & Kitchen will be staffing a beer tent on Church Street from 7 to 10:30 p.m., and the first of nearly 50 vendors will begin setting up on Washington Street at 4 p.m. on Friday. Lewis says the mix of vendors will be different Friday than it is on Saturday, though many are planning to be there both days.
Quarry Kitchen & Spirits’ two-day block party will start Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m. and feature live music from the Free Range Band. Gusto’s is hosting DJ John’s Jukebox from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The schedule gets way busier on Saturday, which, as is customary in Barre, will start with breakfast served on the library lawn by Barre Rotarians, include a 1 p.m. parade and a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. — two hours after dusk because September isn’t July.
Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and, while there won’t be a Tow Down this year, Lewis is pretty confident the festival will have something for everyone.
That includes a free yoga class in City Hall Park at 8:30 a.m. and a Kids’ Zone that will be open, briefly close for the parade and reopen. It also includes a pair of hour-long presentations by Wildlife Encounters — one at 10 a.m. and another at 11:30 a.m. at Depot Square, two comedy hypnosis acts before and after the parade, chalk drawing for children at Mathewson Playground, two hours of live wrestling and a full slate of entertainment in City Hall Park.
Saturday’s entertainment will start with an 11 a.m. performance of the Barre Tones and resume after the parade with a 2:30 p.m. performance of the Green Mountain Chorus.
The Bresetts are on at 4 p.m., followed by Chris Dagnese at 5:45 p.m. and popular hometown band Native Tongue will play a 90-minute set that will end at 9 p.m. — just in time for the fireworks.
The Meltdown on Washington Street is hosting a lawn party for those who want a prime spot to view the fireworks display, which is launched from the nearby lawn of the Vermont History Center.
Once the fireworks are over, the music will resume and the Burlington-based band 90 Proof will be on stage from 9:30 to 11 p.m.
Lewis is liking the looks of the weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, but she says, she’s keeping her fingers crossed.
“It could change 60 times between now and the then,” she says. “Right now, it’s looking good.”
