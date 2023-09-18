BARRE — For the first time ever, the big finish to this year’s Barre Heritage Festival will coincide with the autumnal equinox on what — at least for the moment — looks like a sunny Saturday afternoon.

When the sun is exactly above the equator at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday, post-parade festivities will be underway in Barre. This year’s “Kids’ Zone” will just have reopened on North Main Street. The Green Mountain Chorus will be half-way through its 45-minute set on the stage in City Hall Park.

david.delcore@timesargus.com