Deep within the hearts of central Vermonters of all ages live many fond memories of Heritage Festivals past. The Rotary Club breakfasts, the vendors, the fireworks, the food, the concerts. So many concerts. The kids’ zone, the street performers, the food. And, of course, there’s the parade, truck-pull, and bathtub races. And food. What’s not to love?
And this is why the hearts of our Barre community have a hole right now.
We are greatly missing this tradition that has brought us together year after year. First and foremost, with the cancellation of the Barre Heritage Festival for the second year in a row due to COVID-19, we still wanted to celebrate and put on a multi-day event, but make sure we could do it well and give it the attention it deserves. So, waiting until the fall seemed like a better idea. The Barre Partnership is in complete agreement that we cannot replace this beloved event. However, we can work together to bring this community what it needs: a multi-day event packed with activities for all ages; such as music, entertainment, family events, shopping. And, yes, food. Oh, and the fireworks.
No, this isn’t the Heritage Festival, it’s the Barre Fall Festival. By no means is one posing as the other with a new name. In fact, we are trying to make it as little like the Barre Heritage Festival as possible.
Dear Barre: we will never replace the Heritage Fest. Say it out loud so you hear it.
We do, though, think we should explain how they are not twins trying to fool you. Commonly asked questions so far have been:
What about vendors? Yes, we will have vendors during the day on Saturday, Oct. 2.
So no truck pull or bathtub races, what will there be? There will be many forms of entertainment and a variety to choose from throughout the festival. Some family-friendly and some adult-only.
We love the fireworks, will those be part of the festival? Yes! We love them, too. You can expect a spectacular fireworks display on Friday, Oct. 1.
Will we get to enjoy the many food truck vendors on Main Street? While this is a hit with the Heritage Festival, we all know the pandemic has taken quite the toll on our own local restaurants, yet the owners continue to smile and give to our community. We will not be featuring food truck vendors, because we want you to enjoy the food, drinks, and atmosphere that our many local eateries provide. Still looking for that street food vibe? Food trucks WILL be making their usual appearance at the Concert in Currier Park on Thursday, Sept. 30.
What about the parade? The Barre Heritage Festival parade is one of a kind and 100% ubiquitous with the Heritage Festival. So, you can look forward to this crowd-pleaser returning in 2022. Start thinking of those ideas for floats.
What kinds of musical performances can we expect to see in City Hall Park? While loved by many, this is one of our biggest expenses when putting on the Barre Heritage Festival.
With COVID-19 affecting so many of our local businesses, we had to cut out some of our bigger expenses so we could ease up on fundraising from businesses that were affected by COVID-19. Rest assured that we have lots up our sleeves so you can dust off those dancing shoes and still enjoy entertainment at the Barre Fall Festival. For example, a red carpet, semi-formal, fundraising event is planned for Saturday, October 2nd. Dancing, libations, raffle, hor d’oeuvres, a DJ and a photo booth. What? Get those dresses ready, your friends together, and tickets ordered. This is sure to be a hit of the weekend.
Is your curiosity piqued? Want to sponsor an event or come as a vendor? Information about all the offerings of the Barre Fall Festival will be shared over the course of the next month.
For ongoing updates and information, stay tuned to The Times Argus, Aired Out podcast with JD Green, and on social media. You can follow the Barre Partnership on both Facebook and Instagram. Barre Fall Festival even has its own Facebook event page. You can visit our website at https://www.thebarrepartnership.com/barrefallfestival to learn more about the schedule, events, sponsorship and coming on as a vendor.
We think we are very lucky to live and work in an amazing place like Barre and are very much looking forward to bringing our community this Fall Festival. If you have an idea for an event or want to participate or volunteer in an event already happening, please contact Executive Director Tracie Lewis by email director@thebarrepartnership.com.
Stefanie Kingzett is a board member of The Barre Partnership, a teacher at Barre Town School, a Cub Scout leader for local Pack 717, and Barre resident and enthusiast for 16 years.
