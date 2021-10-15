BARRE — He received two years in prison and she faces three and a half in a case where police said a Granite City couple sold heroin to someone who later overdosed and died.
Thomas Allen Partlow, 34, was sentenced Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two years to serve on a felony count of accessory to selling a regulated drug with death resulting and misdemeanor counts of possession of cocaine, selling drugs out of a dwelling and violating conditions of release. Partlow will also serve 10 years on probation. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 5.
Bridget Rose Huckins, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony count of selling a regulated drug with death resulting. Huckins will be sentenced at a later date after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault will argue for a sentence of three and a half years to serve for Huckins. Her attorney, Jason Sawyer, will argue for a lesser sentence.
Detective Trooper Tyler Rancourt, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit from June 2020 a woman on Richardson Road in Orange called 911 to report her grandson Jefrey Cameron, 29, of East Barre, was dead and she believed he had overdosed.
Rancourt said police searched Cameron’s vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, including a wax fold that had a skull and crossbones with rabbit ears stamped on it in blue ink.
Rancourt said Cameron’s cellphone showed he had been sending text messages to someone who identified themselves as “Bridget Rose.” He said the pair discussed Cameron acquiring heroin, and he was told to go to Smith Street in Barre where she was living.
Police executed a search warrant on the home in July 2020 and Rancourt said Partlow’s sister was taken into custody. She told police she was aware of Cameron’s overdose and that he had received the drugs from her brother, according to court records. She later told police she didn’t know if her brother had physically given the drugs to Cameron or if Huckins had, but they had come from Partlow.
Rancourt said the state medical examiner’s office determined Cameron died from an overdose of fentanyl, and he also had morphine in his blood.
Partlow’s convictions for possession of cocaine and selling drugs out of a residence stemmed from the July 2020 search warrant.
Thibault had argued for a sentence of three years to serve for Partlow at Wednesday’s hearing. Defense Attorney William Norful argued for a year to serve, the minimum allowed according to the plea agreement.
Tara Reil, Cameron’s mother, gave a statement to the court.
Reil said the opiate epidemic is “tearing our nation apart.” She said her son always knew there would be consequences for his actions, but he doesn’t get a second chance because he’s gone.
Reil said Partlow does get a second chance, after going and picking up drugs that were later given to her son. She said Partlow and Huckins have a child together. She said Huckins could have easily used the heroin that ended up killing Cameron. Had that happened, she said Partlow’s child would not be here today. She told Partlow to think about that whenever he looks at his child.
Reil said she believes in forgiveness and hopes Partlow can become a role model for his children.
She said she was troubled by something Partlow had said on Facebook, complaining about this case impacting his parenting. Reil said Partlow also blamed his sister for “ratting” him out. She said she wanted to explain what this case means to her and her family.
“It means that my first-born son was taken from me and is dead. It’s sitting on the floor, holding him as he was lifeless until his body was cold and discolored. It was watching his dad carry him out of his home in a body bag to a hearse to be taken away. It’s consoling his siblings as they never will have a chance to be part of their brother’s life anymore,” she said.
Reil said she now lives with a pain that will never go away.
She said she lived with her son’s addiction for about 10 years. Reil said she understands what addiction does and what it draws people to do. She said she believed everyone has a part to play in ending the epidemic and society needs to hold people accountable. Reil asked for Partlow to serve the full three years as part of that accountability.
Thibault said frequently in drug dealing cases there’s a notion that people are dealing to support their own addiction. He said that’s not the case with Partlow who has strongly denied he has a drug addiction issue. He said Partlow has denied using heroin, but he opened up his home to be a place where drugs were distributed.
The prosecutor said Partlow isn’t a trafficker. He said Partlow doesn’t have ties to bigger drug dealers from out-of-state. Instead, Thibault said Partlow played a “retail role.”
He said traffickers wouldn’t exist if there weren’t people like Partlow who are ready and willing to do the ground-level distribution.
“He’s an enabler,” Thibault said. “And this wouldn’t have happened without Mr. Partlow enabling it.”
Thibault said there have been at least seven fatal overdoses in the county in the past three months. He said drug dealers need to know there will be consequences for their actions.
“The message needs to be sent to the community that this state and this justice system finds it intolerable that this continues,” he said.
Norful tried to deflect most of the blame away from Partlow. He said his client was “tangentially involved” in the drug deal that caused Cameron’s death by driving his now ex-girlfriend Huckins to pick up and drop off drugs. Norful said Partlow never knew Cameron and didn’t take any steps to harm anyone. He said while Partlow’s actions might have been careless or negligent, he didn’t know what he was doing would lead to Cameron’s death.
Partlow apologized to Cameron’s family.
“I’m very sorry for your loss,” he said.
Addressing the family, Judge Kevin Griffin said he doesn’t know how he would feel if he were in their shoes. Griffin said a parent should never have to bury their child.
The judge disagreed with Norful’s argument.
“I don’t know how many overdose deaths have to happen in this community before people who are supplying this stuff stop claiming, ‘Jeez, I just didn’t know that there was a chance that this could happen,’” he said.
The judge said in preparing for the sentencing he kept coming back to the fact that the search warrant was executed on Partlow’s home about a month after Cameron had died. Griffin said Partlow was still selling drugs out of his home knowing what happened to Cameron.
“He was still in business,” Griffin said. “And that to me is pretty outrageous.”
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
