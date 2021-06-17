MONTPELIER — Can Montpelier hike and bike and paddle its way to prosperity, or is its already vibrant downtown reason enough to strategically invest in outdoor recreation?
Parks Director Alec Ellsworth told receptive city councilors he believes the answers are “yes” and “yes” during what was likely their last completely virtual meeting Wednesday night.
Councilors will meet briefly to set the tax rate early next month and will return to in-person meetings at City Hall on July 21. City Manager Bill Fraser said arrangements are being made to accommodate residents who prefer to participate remotely, pandemic or no pandemic.
Ellsworth told councilors the COVID-19 crisis did nothing but buttress the argument that outdoor recreation can provide fresh fuel to local economies even in communities that aren’t blessed with ski slopes.
“The pandemic has really reawakened people to the outdoors,” he said.
Ellsworth said there is opportunity there and Montpelier is well-situated to pitch itself as a place where visitors can do much more than snap a selfie in front of the State House and maybe grab lunch before hitting the road again.
“We’re trying to turn a few hours visit into an overnight visit, or a weekend visit,” he said suggesting that has paid huge dividends in other Vermont communities, including some not so far from Montpelier.
The towns in the Mad River Valley are making it work and so are Waterbury and Barre Town, which don’t have ski resorts, but have invested in trails that attract thousands of visitors each year to growing trail networks who collectively provide a significant jolt to the local economy.
“The communities that are really successful are identifying their strengths and then telling their story really well,” Ellsworth said. “Then people come. It’s not that complicated.”
Montpelier, according to Ellsworth, has a story to tell and a running start on outdoor recreational opportunities, even if its 15 miles of trails lag behind nearby communities like Waterbury and Barre Town and are mostly used by locals and lack a tangible connection to its historic downtown.
Montpelier will never be quintessential “rural” Vermont, like East Burke, which is home to the Kingdom Trails, and it can't lean on a mountain, like Stowe, or the Mad River Valley. However, Ellsworth said geography is on its side, topography doesn’t hurt, it has a compellingly diverse downtown that is already an attraction, and it is poised to expand its trail network and create access at the confluence of two of its three rivers.
That’s a pretty good start and Ellsworth said the planned expansion of Hubbard Park, the proposed creation of Confluence Park, and a recently extended bike path that runs from one end of the city to the other and will soon link up with the Cross Vermont Trail put the city in a position to credibly bill itself as an “outdoor recreation hub” — even if some of that experience is in nearby communities.
“We’re so close to so many amazing outdoor recreation opportunities,” he said, suggesting “packaging that for people” would pay off.
Ellsworth got no argument from council members, who liked what they heard.
“We are in the middle of so many opportunities,” Councilor Jay Ericson said, suggesting it wasn’t hard to imagine promoting Montpelier as a “launching point” for activities just beyond its borders, as well as those right in its backyard.
“We have a downtown people can come back to,” he said.
Ellsworth said making that connection was critical and continuing to make strategic investments in expanding and enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities — including getting some mileage out of the city’s underutilized rivers — should be a focus.
“We have everything else that folks are looking for in spades,” he said.
Ellsworth said readily accessible and diverse outdoor recreation opportunities are good for existing businesses and attractive to prospective businesses, as well as the people they employ. However, he said outdoor recreation isn’t a “silver bullet” and Montpelier has work to do.
“We’re about five to 10 years behind the communities that have been riding this wave and 20 to 30 years behind towns that were on the cutting edge of this,” he said.
Ellsworth credited the council for its support and those strategic investments are starting to show.
“There’s been a lot of good momentum lately,” he said.
In the past two years, Montpelier has raised $1.1 million for outdoor recreation, including the $500,000 it has raised for Confluence Park and the $300,000 it has secured for the Hubbard Park Expansion.
The city has also received a number of smaller grants, including one to partner with Montpelier Alive to promote the city’s outdoor recreation economy. That $45,000 grant was awarded by the Trust for Public Lands last year.
Going forward, Ellsworth says forging and fostering alliances with Wrightsville Beach, the Cross Vermont Trail and nearby communities, like Barre Town and Northfield, that have invested in their own unique trails should be part of the strategy.
With four square, mostly developed, miles at its disposal, Ellsworth said Montpelier should make the most of what it has while playing to its strength.
“We need to make strategic investments to connect our trails to our downtown so adventures can start and end downtown,” he said.
