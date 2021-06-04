BARRE — Neither project was popular, but the Development Review Board (DRB) has unanimously approved plans to demolish an occupied Seminary Street apartment house to make room for a parking lot, while narrowly denying a second driveway requested by the owners of an Orange Street duplex.
The decisions, released Friday morning, were reached during a deliberative session that followed a pair of well-attended virtual hearings Thursday night.
Permit Administrator Heather Grandfield confirmed the board approved Capstone Community Action’s safety-based proposal to acquire and raze an apartment house next to the former Brook Street School in order to construct a new parking lot to accommodate the planned expansion of its Learning Together Center on a 7-0 vote. However, in a split decision that will have many Orange Street residents breathing more easily, Grandfield said a motion to approve the second driveway proposed by Michael and Mollie Lannen, failed when only three of the members present voted to grant the required variance. Five affirmative votes are needed to approve any request that comes before the nine-member board, which was shorthanded Thursday night.
Board members who did make it — including two who arrived late because of internet issues — had plenty of company because neither application enjoyed broad support.
Even one of the applicants — Capstone — acknowledged it wasn’t wild about a proposal that was advanced after other locations to house its expanding Head Start programs were explored but ruled out as result of issues ranging from flood plain to contamination.
The fall-back option contemplates growing in place to satisfy the increased demand for infant and toddler care. With limited on-site parking at the old neighborhood school Capstone purchased from the city nearly 25 years ago, Capstone focused on the adjoining property that is owned by Al Flory and Keith Clark.
Board members were told two of the apartment building’s three units are currently occupied and the third was taken off the market when the tenant left earlier this year in anticipation of the project they were being asked to approve.
Alison Calderara, chief of programs and advancement, at Capstone told the board the agency would do whatever it could to assist in relocating the remaining tenants and acknowledged the irony of an organization that has consistently advocated for more affordable housing demolishing some that exists.
“This was not taken lightly,” she said, describing a “painful” decision that was driven by a “deep fear” that maintaining the status quo was an accident waiting to happen.
“I think it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt down there,” Calderara said
Calderara’s comments came after others expressed reservations about the proposal and concerns about the current conditions — from the lack of on-street parking to pedestrian problems — were read into the record.
Planning Commissioner Michael Hellein said those concerns were an accurate reflection of the conditions that exist
“They are saying exactly what’s happening,” he said, suggesting the proposal before the board would solve the problem for Capstone, but not the surrounding neighborhood.
“The city is completely abdicating its responsibility to create a safe environment for everyone,” he said.
Hellein predicted razing the building to make room for a parking lot would have a detrimental effect on the neighborhood and do little to resolve the underlying issues.
“I am heartsick about this problem,” he said, adding: “This is the most reasonable solution that Capstone can get tomorrow, but it’s a terrible idea.”
For different reasons, local landlord Samantha Hiscock agreed.
Hiscock questioned the logic of tearing down a “safe, habitable” residential building at a time when demand for affordable apartments is high.
“Demolishing high-quality housing is tone deaf to the current climate,” she said.
The board also heard from Councilor Jake Hemmerick, who echoed some of the sentiments expressed by Hellein and noted the project would degrade the city’s Grand List by replacing an apartment building with a parking lot that won’t generate nearly as much property taxes.
Board members discussed the testimony privately and ultimately voted to grant the requested conditional-use permit they noted wasn’t needed for the demolition, but for the proposed parking lot.
While the board was united on Capstone’s proposal it was divided on the Lannens’ request for a variance needed to allow the installation of a second driveway at the duplex they own on Orange Street.
That proposal provoked push-back from several neighbors — some who attended the virtual meeting and others who submitted letters objecting to a driveway they argued was unnecessary, potentially unsafe and would set a precedent that would be exploited by others who own properties where parking is tight during winter months.
Hellein, who lives on Orange Street, said local zoning regulations set a limit of one curb-cut per lot to protect the character and safety of neighborhoods.
“Granting the (Lannens’) application would compromise both,” he said, noting allowing an additional curb-cut would eliminate a shared on-street parking space in order to accommodate the owners of an already developed lot in a well-established neighborhood.
Jessica and Brandon Vest — the nearest neighbors to Lannens’ property — said one driveway was enough for every other home on the street, including other duplexes, and objected to a proposal they said would unnecessarily change the character of the neighborhood of predominant owner-occupied “generational homes.”
Jessica Vest said its why her family chose to settle on Orange Street and why she was concerned with a proposal that was at odds with the city’s regulations.
“Ask yourself if this is in the best interest of maintaining the iconic nature and desirability of Orange Street and in turn the greater good of all of Barre?” Jessica Vest told board members.
Brandon Vest said a portion of the existing driveway for the Lannens’ property had been converted into a patio, there is a garage that isn’t used and ample parking to accommodate tenants, even if that creates some inconvenience at times. The property, he said, is the same as it was when the Lannens bought it five years ago
Others objected to the proposed driveway and while the Lannens and their tenants — including one who just moved in — favored the additional driveway, the board was divided on a request that required them to find, among other things that the property could not reasonably be developed because of some unique physical characteristic.
The property is already developed and there are no unique physical characteristics that impede its reasonable use.
Grandfield said board members Jeffrey Tuper-Giles, David Hough and Richard Deep voted to grant the variance, while Chair Linda Shambo joined members Denise Ferrari, Katrina Pelkey and Jessica Egerton in voting against the request.
