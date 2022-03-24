MONTPELIER — It’s a good thing it’s portable because the Capital City’s tiniest park could soon be on the move again and, based on an avalanche of complaints, city officials are openly wondering whether there is any good place for the pergola-like structure that has gone from public amenity to public nuisance in four short years.
The decorative wooden structure was christened “Guertin Park” in 2018. By 2020 the city was fielding calls to move it from its original riverside location along the section of bike path near the footbridge that crosses the Winooski River.
Amid mounting complaints, the structure had become a haven for the homeless that was situated at a “choke point” in Montpelier’s shared-use path, Guertin Park was moved last year to the vacant city-owned lot between The Drawing Board and Shaw’s supermarket.
Hopes the more visible and less constrained location would solve the problem may have been misplaced, with the problem seeming to be bigger than ever.
So says City Manager Bill Fraser, who told city councilors Wednesday night the change of address hasn’t yielded the desired results.
“It hasn’t really worked,” he said.
That might be an understatement because Fraser said the structure has surpassed the Econo Lodge as the No. 1 source of police and fire calls in the community.
“We’re getting a ton of complaints,” he said.
Fraser said if the council wants to have a public discussion about what to do with Guertin Park it should schedule one soon.
“We … would recommend some pretty urgent action,” he said.
The observation prompted a question from Councilor Lauren Hierl and a suggestion from Councilor Conor Casey.
Hierl went first.
“Is there an obvious place to move it?” she asked.
At this point, Fraser said, it’s more about removing it than moving it, but it is clear the Main Street location isn’t working.
“It might not be anywhere,” he said.
Initially designed as an interesting architectural feature that would provide a place for folks on the bike path to sit and rest, it has morphed into an informal hangout for homeless residents. Litter has been a chronic problem, behaviors are an issue, and attempts to address both have been less than successful.
In Fraser’s view, it’s time for the park to go.
“It’s not really a public amenity at this point,” he said. “I don’t know where it would be an effective public amenity, but maybe there is a place.”
Casey suggested working with the city’s Homelessness Task Force to arrange a community meeting to consider the issue, to provide feedback that could help councilors decide what to do. He said he wasn’t comfortable delegating that authority to staff.
“I’d like to have it on the agenda before it gets moved to kind of an unknown location,” he said.
Fraser said he would include the item on agenda for the council’s next meeting April 13.
“I don’t think it can wait much longer,” he said.
