MONTPELIER — The most portable and problematic public park in the Capital City will stay right where it is … at least for now.
However, the fate of Guertin Park is far from settled, according to city councilors who ran out of steam moments before midnight on Wednesday.
The park — a glorified gazebo with a pergola-like look — remains an issue, but as Wednesday threatened to turn into Thursday councilors who still had work to do agreed making no decision was better than making a bad one.
It was just as well, because on a night when Mayor Anne Watson was home sick, it didn’t appear there were votes on the shorthanded council to move the park again.
After listening to a significant amount of testimony from a wide variety of residents, Councilor Cary Brown summed up what appeared to be the majority view.
“I do not know what to do here,” Brown said, noting it didn’t help that the meeting started five hours earlier and complaints she and others have received were countered by most who showed up and spoke.
All of them acknowledged the park has been a magnet for some bad behavior and a source of significant complaints, but most suggested it served an important purpose, and they didn’t want to see it moved.
At least not far.
Reorienting the structure on the grassy city-owned lot between Shaw’s supermarket and The Drawing Board was an option suggested by some. Turning it to face the sidewalk might help improve the behavior of some who frequent the structure, while others suggested moving it to the back of the lot might be even better.
Bracing for the backlash as she spoke, Vicki Lane suggested doubling, or tripling down on what some have complained is a bad idea by constructing more of the portable park structures and placing them on the same lot.
The current structure, which has become something of a haven for homeless residents, can get cramped quickly and that, Lane said, has exacerbated some of the objectionable behaviors.
“I would like to encourage us to construct more rather than remove what’s there just because some people find it to be an eyesore,” she said.
Lane, a virtual participant in Wednesday night’s meeting, received an enthusiastic second from Ward Joyce, one of several people who waited five hours in council chambers to share their views on the park.
Joyce, who designed the structure that was initially along bike path where it generated complaints and was moved, didn’t dispute problems — some more serious than others — that followed it to its new location. He just didn’t see them when walking past the structure filled with people chatting and listening to music earlier in the day.
“I actually found it to be the most vibrant part of downtown Montpelier,” he said, adding: “On the other hand, I find it to be a disaster of a public space.”
The problem, from Joyce’s perspective, isn’t the structure or the people who use it, but the glaring absence of any other amenities — even simple ones — and the fact that it was undersized given the number of people using it on a regular basis.
“I love the notion of making that a better pocket park,” Joyce said, suggesting turning the existing one two face the street and building a much better one at the rear of the lot was an idea he could get behind.
Joyce said he couldn’t say the same about moving it and equated it to the city’s decision to construct a skateboard park far from downtown in response to complaints about skateboarders.
“It’s a really bad urban gesture to move an amenity away,” he said.
Loomis Street resident Mary Messier, who biked to City Hall for a meeting that lasted far longer than she expected, agreed.
“I’m totally into making that space better,” she said.
According to Messier, a picnic table or two, a couple of benches, some flowers and some trash cans would create a more welcoming space, and she would support reorienting the structure.
“I hope it doesn’t get moved off some place,” she said.
That was the prevailing view of those — including some council members — who spoke, though all acknowledged there is another side — some more serious than others — that have strained the police department.
While much of the discussion focuses on the unmet needs of the city’s homeless population and a desire to accelerate plans for more permanent solutions, Police Chief Brian Peete said he was worried about behaviors that have ranged from substance abuse issues and assaults to public intoxication, defecation and urination.
“How do you want us to address that?” Peete asked, suggesting he would welcome guidance to relay to his officers.
“What is our next step?” he added.
Councilors didn’t have a good answer and agreed the issue warranted further thought and conversation.
“I’m not convinced doing nothing is a good idea,” said Brown.
Councilor Jack McCullough agreed.
McCullough, who ran the meeting in Watson’s absence, suggested relocating the structure behind Another Way on Barre Street might be an option worth looking at, but it wasn’t clear that would be possible or the council would support it.
In the end, councilors agreed to defer any decision on an issue they said has provoked a spirited discussion and for which there is no easy answer.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
