MONTPELIER — Wednesday night’s School Board meeting got off to a sobering start as parents — one of them struggling to maintain her composure — shared stories of children who have been bullied and harassed by fellow students and a system that, from their perspective, hasn’t effectively addressed the problem.
Some who spoke conceded part of the blame is on victimized students — if only because they are “afraid to speak up,” or convinced their complaints won’t be taken seriously and a broad range of bad behaviors tolerated.
However, most agreed the district is failing students — those who follow the rules and those who don’t — with a disciplinary system that, from the outside looking in, doesn’t appear to be working very well.
Pandemic-related anxiety may help explain what some parents said they are hearing from their children, but, they stressed, it doesn’t excuse it.
At a time when school shootings are back in the headlines and weapons were recently seized from a Montpelier High School student who was banned from campus for the balance of the year after making what police characterized as a “potential threat,” parents spoke of the need for consistency and “consequences.”
The perceived absence of both was a recurring theme on a night when Adrienne Gil struggled at the start and was initially unable to share the story of her autistic eighth-grade daughter, Isabelle, who, she claimed, was tormented by some boys in her soon-to-be-ninth grade class.
Joslyn Wilschek bought her sobbing sister time by speaking up to describe “a pattern of bullying” at Main Street Middle School she said was both “persistent” and “ongoing.”
Wilschek, a local lawyer, said her autistic niece was repeatedly victimized — at school and online — by some classmates who relentlessly mocked for her developmental disorder.
It didn’t stop there, according to Gil, who, once composed, explained what her daughter had endured.
“They would call her (Izzy) frequently saying that she’s autistic, that she has no friends, that she needs to die,” Gil told the board. “They made memes with her face and sent her pictures. They would corner her during recess and call her names and tell her that she has no friends because she is autistic.”
According to Gil, Izzy repeatedly asked them to stop and, when they didn’t, eventually told her mother what was happening.
Gil said the disclosure triggered an ultimately unsatisfactory chain of events that initially involved school administrators and later police.
“It turned into a he-said-she-said style case,” Gil said, suggesting her daughter was damaged by a process that essentially concluded there may have been “inappropriate behavior,” but there wasn’t enough evidence to support a claim of harassment.
Gil said that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen and bristled at the: “‘This is just the way the (middle schoolers) are’” response she claims she received from one school administrator.
While it felt to Gil at the time as an attempt to minimize unacceptable behavior, she said there was regrettably more than a little truth in the statement, while arguing there shouldn’t be.
“This is not an isolated incident,” Gil said. “Bullying, harassment and a toxic culture happens at our Main Street Middle School every single day.”
Her sister aside, Gil wasn’t alone on Wednesday night as other parents — some in-person and others online — expressed similar concerns, most of them involving the middle school.
One mother of three said one of her elementary school-aged children had been bullied this year, but her middle school daughter had witnessed what she characterized as “aggressive” and “disruptive” behavior from a student whose racist and homophobic comments were problematic and the fact that her daughter doesn’t feel comfortable calling them out is even more troubling.
“She doesn’t feel safe,” the woman said of her daughter. “She doesn’t feel safe telling me, and she doesn’t … trust the school. … She doesn’t see consequences for his actions.”
Mel Houser, a board-certified family physician, didn’t have any personal story to share, but urged the board to put safety first and adopt a “zero-tolerance” policy for bullying.
“When the brain doesn’t feel safe, there is no learning,” she said.
Some complained about a frustrating lack of transparency with respect to student discipline, while one woman, whose daughter is a classmate of Gil’s, wondered whether there was any discipline at all.
“I want my daughter and Izzy to feel if you come out and you speak, something will be done,” she said. “Not that life continues, and these kids go on field trips with you and sit behind you and get to do whatever … they want.”
Jesse Remick, a parent whose wife, Jill, serves on the board, said the behavioral problem was bigger than bullying and allowing students to regularly disrupt the classroom environment was unacceptable.
“These aren’t kindergartners any more,” he said. “These are young men and women in middle school looking to go to the high school, and I feel that there has to be repercussions. There has to be responsibility taken for their actions, as they are getting older.”
Remick said it wasn’t too much to expect consequences for those who mistreat or disrespect others or who are disruptive in class.
“These are now individuals in their mid-teens... the permissive behavior is dangerous and the students understand exactly what is going on,” he said.
Roxi Garland said her son was bullied, and while the matter was resolved to her satisfaction it required getting Superintendent Libby Bonesteel involved. That, she said, shouldn’t have been necessary and the episode revealed what she perceived as a communication breakdown at the middle school.
“I want to see a team of people who are working on helping these individuals,” she said.
Board members did not immediately respond to what they heard, though Chair Jim Murphy thanked the parents for their comments and assured them the issue was discussed at length during Monday’s board retreat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.