DORSET — Parents and faculty are demanding better governance and more transparency from Long Trail School (LTS) leadership.
In recent weeks, members of the LTS community have taken their concerns public, alleging that attempts by parents and faculty to engage the school’s board of trustees for a private dialogue have repeatedly been rebuffed.
Last month, a group of parents with students currently enrolled in the independent 6-12 school anonymously published a blog post in which they stated their loss of confidence in the board and Head of School Seth Lindfield, citing complaints from faculty, staff, students and alumni that stretch back two years.
At a Sept. 20 town hall meeting, several faculty members echoed parents’ concerns about transparency, school governance and student-teacher ratios, which have grown in recent years.
Teacher Sean Dempsey stated, “The public responses from our school leadership do not reflect the truth.”
Dempsey described LTS board of trustees Chair John Moser’s response to a letter sent by faculty in January 2020, stating a collective loss of confidence in Lindfield.
“What actually happened is, during the faculty meeting … Moser came down and literally waved our letter in our faces, scolding us and preaching talking points that were not part of the issues being addressed in the letter,” he said. “No discussion was held and our concerns were dismissed as if we had no idea what’s happening in the walls of the building.”
“I am not a disgruntled teacher. I’m extremely engaged, but I’m also very concerned,” Dempsey said.
Teacher Tim Smith expressed his lack of faith in Lindfield’s ability to understand the LTS community and relate to the student body.
“Far too often, the head of school, as well as the board chair, have operated in a cavalier and reckless manner when it comes to the concerns of the faculty, parents, alumni and, most importantly, the student body,” he said.
Smith noted that in the past three years, more than 20 faculty and staff have left the school, calling it an “astronomically high number” for a school of LTS’ size.
Teacher Kelley Swarthout called for a reform to school governance, characterizing the schools’ current management style as “top-down.”
“We need a more inclusive and transparent governance model that allows the various constituencies to air their concerns at the board level without fear of recrimination,” she said, adding that teachers, family and alumni should be represented on the board.
LTS founder Dave Wilson, who also spoke at the forum, voiced his support for parents and faculty.
“It’s time for the adults in the room — the head of school, the board, the faculty and the parents — to work together towards resolution through collaborative, confidential meetings with the support of a facilitator,” he said.
A week after the town hall, 26 LTS faculty and staff signed a letter calling for Moser’s resignation and threatening a walkout if that demand and several others others were not met.
The letter, published last week by the Manchester Journal, demanded a moderated forum to be held no later than Oct. 14 to address community concerns.
It called for a commitment to a “360-degree review” of Lindfield, a review of board bylaws, details of Lindfield’s contract, faculty access to board information about the school finances and budgets, and board elections to be held by Jan. 1, 2022, with a commitment to parent, faulty, student and alumni representation on the board.
The letter also demanded the removal of a new policy from the parent-student handbook, which allows for the disenrollment of students based on the behavior of parents.
At the forum, Dempsey confirmed that the policy was added by the administration last month soon after a group of parents sent a letter to the board calling for an open forum to discuss leadership issues.
According to the letter, if the demands are not met by the end of the school day on Oct. 14, the signatories would not enter the school building on Oct. 15. Rather, they would gather outside to “continue student education.”
The letter stated that teachers would continue the walkout the following week until their concerns are resolved.
In a Sept. 30 interview on Manchester-area public access program “GNAT-TV News Project,” Moser claimed that the board has been “nothing but open and has never turned down a teacher who wanted to talk to us.”
Moser cited the pandemic as a potential factor in precipitating the current situation, pointing to the stress teachers are under, larger class sizes, high teacher turnover and an inability to communicate in person.
“I wonder if COVID hadn’t happened and there was more more face-to-face conversation, maybe this stuff would have been eradicated before we got to the stage,” he said.
While Moser declined to address any of the specific demands listed by faculty, he commended them for their open expression and communication.
He pointed to upcoming opportunities for further community input, including a moderated meeting between the board, faculty and administrators, which was held on Oct. 1; and a strategic planning session scheduled for next month.
“So I’m actually proud of them, that they actually did this. I wouldn’t have chosen the way they did it but I think the fact that they’re standing up and asking for some things, that’s important. They’re leading by example,” he said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
