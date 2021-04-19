The following is a sampling of calls to Barre City police in recent days:
April 12
A resident heard footsteps outside their home on Ayers Street.
Items were stolen from a building on Madison Avenue.
A sexual assault was reported to the police department.
Wires were cut in a telephone junction box on the side of a home on Long Street.
Kids were swearing on Elm Street.
A male was using vulgar language on North Main Street.
April 13
Items were stolen from a vehicle on Bromur Street.
Someone was operating a taxi service without a license on Willey Street.
A child assaulted another child on Quinlan Drive.
April 14
Someone was trespassing on Prospect Street.
A bicycle was stolen from a building on Batchelder Street.
There was a suspicious vehicle with two males at Hope Cemetery.
Someone got out of a car with their pants around their ankles and told a witness to mind their own business on North Main Street.
A dog was running loose on Elmwood Avenue.
Someone was littering on Laurel Street.
April 15
Drug activity was reported on Park Street.
Someone was being harassed over the phone on Pleasant Street.
Two intoxicated males were in the roadway on North Main Street.
April 16
Drug activity was reported on Church Street.
Someone was unresponsive in a car on South Main Street.
On Jefferson Street, someone was trespassing.
April 17
A female screamed “it hurts” and someone else said “it's OK” on Summer Street.
There was a large cone in the roadway on Seminary Street.
A cat needed medical attention on Washington Street.
Someone was shooting off fireworks on North Main Street.
April 18
Someone was threatened on Granite Street.
Two women were arguing on Bergeron Street.
A child assaulted someone on Seminary Street.
On Highgate Drive, a child was trying to get another child to smoke.
