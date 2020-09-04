MORRISVILLE — A doctor and nurse practitioner are in good condition Friday afternoon at the University of Vermont Medical Center following an airplane crash Thursday at the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport.
Pilot Beth Schiller, 56, of Essex, New York, and her passenger Dr. Phillip Camp, 56, of Stowe, were flown by helicopter to the Burlington hospital after first responders freed them from the single-engine Cessna 170 that crash-landed just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Morristown Police.
Both Schiller and Camp had “moderate to severe injuries and were entrapped inside the aircraft,” Officer Nathan Wolfe wrote in his report of the incident.
“Given the injuries sustained by both parties, it was more prudent to cut open the plane” Wolfe told WCAX-TV. Fuel spilling from the plane was a concern as well as getting the individuals medical treatment, Wolfe explained.
Morristown Rescue Squad and Morristown Fire Department crews worked to free the pair from the aircraft alongside the runway.
UVM Medical Center spokesman Neal Goswami said Friday Schiller and Camp were in good condition.
Camp and Schiller are listed as health-care providers at Champlain Medical Urgent Care on Kennedy Drive in South Burlington. The clinic’s website says they perform medical exams for pilots to comply with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
Camp joined the practice this year and “is working on becoming a pilot himself,” according to the website.
An undergraduate and medical school graduate of the University of Vermont, Camp is trained as a cardiothoracic surgeon and a flight surgeon. He is chief of aerospace medicine with the Vermont Air National Guard, according to Champlain Medical which also notes that he is a member of a local flying club.
The police report did not list an address for Camp, but Stowe property-tax records show Camp owning a 1-acre property on Wood Road in Stowe.
Schiller is described as an adult gerontology nurse practitioner at Champlain Medical. Her information notes 20 years of experience flying tail-dragger aircraft and both instrument and seaplane pilot ratings.
According to the flight tracking website Flight Aware which aggregates FAA data, the Cessna 170 aircraft took off at 9:33 a.m. from a small private airstrip in Essex, New York. Named Bonebender, the grass airstrip is listed as owned by Schiller and her late husband Dr. Joshua Schwartzberg and is home to two aircraft.
Flight Aware lists nearly daily flights by the small plane in the past week in the vicinity of Essex and Plattsburgh, Burlington and Alburg.
According to FAA records, the four-passenger Cessna aircraft Schiller and Camp were flying in has been registered since 2007 to Docjosh LLC, the company belonging to Schiller’s late husband Dr. Joshua Schwartzberg who died in January 2019.
The exact cause of Thursday’s crash was unclear. Police did not comment on the nature of the crash. A staffer at the Morrisville-Stowe Airport who answered a call Friday said they were not able to comment on the incident, and that they expected the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct an investigation.
NTSB representative Peter Knudson said Friday afternoon that the accident warranted an investigation and that agents would be assigned to the case. Their preliminary report could be expected within a few weeks, Knudson said.
Other agencies that responded to the scene included Stowe Police Department, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police.
