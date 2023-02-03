BARRE — Two men are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Barre.
Jovan Elias Torres, 32, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of cocaine possession and possessing more than a pound of cannabis. If convicted, Torres faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
Jason Roy Batchelder, 38, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of fentanyl trafficking and cocaine possession, as well as a misdemeanor count of dispensing a regulated drug from a dwelling. If convicted, Batchelder faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison.
Torres was ordered held on $20,000 bail, while Batchelder was ordered held on $10,000 bail. Both men are currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit law enforcement had been made aware of suspected drug activity at Batchelder’s home on Short Street.
Gaylord said in September, an overdose was reported at the home.
In November, he said police pulled over a vehicle that had recently been at Batchelder’s home. Gaylord said the driver of the vehicle was found with a small amount of cocaine.
In December, he said a woman was arrested for possessing fentanyl. He said this woman had Facebook messages on her cellphone showing her communicating with Batchelder about buying drugs.
In January, Gaylord said a different woman was found with cocaine. He said this woman also had messages on her cellphone between herself and Batchelder where the pair discussed drug transactions.
Later that month, he said a vehicle was pulled over after leaving Batchelder’s home and a woman in the vehicle told investigators she had bought drugs at Batchelder’s residence.
Gaylord said police executed a search warrant on the home on Jan. 28.
He said while officers were approaching the residence, an unknown male was seen leaving on foot. Gaylord said this man was later identified as Torres and initially reported he had gone to Batchelder’s home to drop off soda.
He said Batchelder told investigators Torres had been staying at the home. Also in the home was a white bulldog that Batchelder said belonged to Torres, according to court records.
In a bedroom, Gaylord said police found a large amount of cocaine and a single glassine bag that appeared to contain fentanyl. He said police found a bag in the living room that contained a large amount of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine.
In a jacket, he said police found 15 more bags of suspected fentanyl.
More cocaine was found in a magnetic box under the stove, according to court records.
In all, Gaylord said police found about 63.3 grams of cocaine, 1.77 grams of fentanyl, 22 ounces of marijuana and $1,438 in cash.
He said Batchelder reported Torres was paying him with drugs, specifically fentanyl or heroin and cocaine, so that Torres could sell drugs out of the home. Gaylord said Batchelder reported Torres had been selling there off and on for about a month and had been in the home for the past two weeks.
Batchelder reported someone would supply Torres with drugs every other day, according to court records. Gaylord said the day before police executed the search warrant, Batchelder reported someone from Springfield, Massachusetts, had resupplied Torres with drugs and Torres gave them $6,700 to send back to Massachusetts.
He said Batchelder reported about five people per day would come to the home looking for drugs.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
