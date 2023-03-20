COLCHESTER – Two men, including a Washington County resident, are facing felony charges of grand larceny in connection with the nighttime theft of about $4,000 in property from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Essex, police said.

Daniel Culver, 49, of Barre City, and Richard Hammond, 35, of Colchester, were spotted as they walked near Vermont 15 and Ethan Allen Avenue in Essex near the Colchester town line about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Colchester Police said.

