COLCHESTER – Two men, including a Washington County resident, are facing felony charges of grand larceny in connection with the nighttime theft of about $4,000 in property from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in Essex, police said.
Daniel Culver, 49, of Barre City, and Richard Hammond, 35, of Colchester, were spotted as they walked near Vermont 15 and Ethan Allen Avenue in Essex near the Colchester town line about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Colchester Police said.
The two men were carrying two new wood chippers when spotted by Officer John Larose, one of the newest members of the Colchester Police.
He told his Field Training Officer Jordan Barriere that it looked suspicious, police said.
As the officers approached the two men and began to investigate, Culver continued to walk away, police said.
Once police determined the machines were missing from the nearby Lowe’s, officers from Williston, Winooski and Essex began combing the area.
Williston Police found Culver at the Simon’s Store on College Parkway in Colchester.
Both suspects were released with a criminal citation ordering them to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington on May 4, police said.
Anybody with information about the theft is urged to call Colchester Police at 802-264-5555.
