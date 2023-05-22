BARRE — Police say two Granite City women snatched a wallet from a man.
Ashley April Stoudt, 35, and Kristine Marie Emrick, 40, each pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of larceny from a person.
If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. They were released on conditions, including a prohibition against contacting the victim.
Cpl. Jacob Frey, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit Stoudt called police on April 13 to report a male had given her a ride and had wanted sexual favors from her. Frey said Stoudt reported the male's hands were all over her, and he was in his vehicle parked outside her room at the Budget Inn.
While on his way to the scene, Frey said he was told by dispatch that another call had come from the inn stating $600 had been stolen and a disturbance was taking place in the parking lot.
Frey said Stoudt ran up to him and reported the male had grabbed her and she accidentally ripped his shorts. He said Stoudt showed him her arms, claiming the male had grabbed her, but the investigator said he didn't see any marks on her.
Frey said he then spoke with the male who reported Stoudt had called him for a ride and stated she needed $50 for drugs, so he gave her the money. He said the victim reported Stoudt then grabbed for the victim's wallet and the pair wrestled in his truck. The victim reported another woman, later identified as Emrick, approached the truck and grabbed his wallet while the victim was wrestling with Stoudt, according to court records.
Frey said the victim reported Stoudt returned his wallet with $600 missing.
The investigator said surveillance footage from the inn showed Emrick stealing the wallet and giving it to Stoudt. He said a witness confirmed what the victim reported. Frey said the witness reported Stoudt and Emrick have done this before to other people.
Frey said he then spoke with Emrick who initially denied taking the wallet, but later admitted she accidentally took it and gave it back to the victim.
Frey said he then spoke to Stoudt who exited her room carrying $200 in cash that she claimed she had found in the room.
He said the pair were then cited for larceny from a person. Frey said Emrick asked why they were being cited since they gave back the money and he responded they only returned $200 of the $600 that was taken.
