Those who’ve been getting extra money for food assistance since the pandemic began will see those benefits cut much earlier than anyone expected.

While the Omnibus Appropriations Bill, passed recently by Congress, contained many points anti-hunger advocates were in favor of, it will also lead to the extended Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) being cut by the end of March, said Ivy Enoch, food security advocacy manager at Hunger Free Vermont.

