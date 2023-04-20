WILLIAMSTOWN — Amid lingering uncertainty over ongoing negotiations with unionized teachers, and fresh questions about equity, the Paine Mountain School Board just put the planned expansion of the preschool program at one of its two elementary schools back on the table.
Just when it looked as if the board was ready to backtrack on its plan to expand to a full-day, full-week preschool program at Northfield Elementary School, members were tossed a lifeline by Superintendent Matthew Fedders.
It’s one Fedders said will rely on using an unspecified portion of a projected operating surplus for the current fiscal year to underwrite a preschool program that was contemplated in the budget voters in Northfield and Williamstown approved in March.
Board members have insisted it was a fair settlement with teachers who are working under a contract that expires June 30. However, when the two sides finally traded proposals last month, concern that the potential cost of compensation could blow the budget’s bottom line prompted the superintendent to play it safe. Faced with a contractual deadline for providing current staff with letters of intent guaranteeing them work if they want it for the coming year, Fedders proposed a series of “strategic reductions in force” to maintain some financial flexibility.
That provoked an avalanche of opposition — much of it from teachers, who complained it was being used as a bargaining ploy and could cost the district valuable staff. The board restored most of the positions, while instead agreeing to shelve plans to hire two new teachers to expand the preschool program.
That decision was subsequently panned by parents — some of whom said they were counting on the expanded preschool program that was in the budget they voted for, and were troubled by what some characterized as a bait-and-switch.
Board members, who reluctantly agreed to postpone the preschool expansion, said they sympathized with parents and asked Fedders to explore options for restoring the program.
The fact the Fedders found one likely explains the comparatively light turnout at Wednesday night’s board meeting and the absence of any public comment.
Between the staff positions the board didn’t restore, vacancies it doesn’t plan to fill, and surplus money now being projected, the board could proceed as previously planned with respect to preschool.
Board members stressed that isn’t a guarantee that parents of all 3- and 4-year-olds in Northfield will be served by the expanded program, and it is possible a lottery will be needed.
Fedders said 20 of the 60 slots are spoken for, unless parents of one of the currently enrolled 3-year-olds move. That leaves 40 slots, including 10 that have been reserved for Williamstown students.
Fedders said he is skeptical there will be many, if any, Williamstown takers, in part because parents would be required to transport their students to and from Northfield Elementary School each day.
Three-year-olds already enrolled in preschool at Williamstown Elementary School are unlikely to make the jump based on existing relationships with teachers of the half-day.
The program will remain part-time at Williamstown Elementary School during the coming school year.
That fact wasn’t lost on board members like Emily Gray and Josh Dobrovich.
Gray said what is good for 3- and 4-year-olds in Northfield is good for 3- and 4-year-olds in Williamstown and expanding preschool at Northfield Elementary School this year obligates the board to resolving space-related issues and expanding it in Williamstown next year.
“We owe it to Williamstown next year,” she said.
Dobrovich isn’t holding his breath.
“I do see the value in … (full-day preschool), but I don’t see us getting there in a year or two in Williamstown,” he said.
It wasn’t the only inequity noted by board members, who don’t plan to fill a vacant experiential educator’s position in Williamstown next year, but just restore funding for that position in Northfield.
“Williamstown deserves that same kind of a person,” Gray said, suggesting “watering down” the Northfield experience wasn’t the answer.
“If the budget allows, I really want to be able to fill that position for Williamstown,” she added.
Gray said she would also like to restore two student affairs coordinators the board did agree to reduce as a hedge against negotiations.
One of those positions is held by union president Dot Higgin at Northfield Middle-High School. The other, which is vacant, is at Williamstown Middle-High School.
