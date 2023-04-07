WILLIAMSTOWN — A school board that got everything it asked for on Town Meeting Day is being asked to hold negotiations with unionized teachers and support staff in public.
Welcome to the Paine Mountain School District, where full-time preschool for some students in one of the district’s two towns is in limbo; parents are upset; unionized teachers are demanding a “generous” pay raise.
Less than a week after voters in Northfield and Williamstown collectively approved the board’s $20.4 million budget request 653-356, negotiators traded initial proposals in a process that has profound budgetary implications.
The presumably wide divide in the opening offers has since triggered a chain of events that has packed back-to-back board meetings and generated more questions than answers.
One of those questions could be answered Monday when negotiations are set to resume in Central Vermont Supervisory Union, which includes Paine Mountain and the neighboring Echo Valley Community School District.
Superintendent Matthew Fedders said representatives of the Central Vermont Education Association could respond to the district’s pending request to “open up negotiations” at that time.
The move, he said, would provide clarity to a muddled conversation that has some voters calling for a second budget vote in hopes of boosting the already approved bottom line.
“We want to offer a fair raise. Some people say we want to offer a ‘generous’ raise, and I would agree, but I can’t share with you what we have set aside and what has been proposed,” Fedders said. Whatever was proposed prompted Fedders to recommend the board reserve the right to reduce, and in some cases eliminate, the equivalent of 5.5 full-time positions as a hedge against a settlement that is richer than anticipated.
The proposed reductions provoked an avalanche of criticism that prompted the board to make a decision that attracted another large crowd — some in the room and more than 80 online — on Wednesday night.
A week after essentially agreeing to restore all but two of the targeted positions — one of them currently vacant — it was the board’s reluctant decision to postpone the planned expansion of a preschool program at Northfield Elementary School that came under fire.
CVEA members repeatedly blamed the board for scapegoating the union — first for the reductions in force and then for sacrificing the preschool program that parents are relying on. Some of those parents accused the board of a budgetary bait-and-switch, securing approval of a spending plan that included funding for the preschool expansion and then agreeing to postpone that program.
Several suggested the board go back to the voters and request enough money to do what it initially planned and fairly compensate teachers and support staff.
While opening negotiations to the public would be novel, it wouldn’t be unprecedented. Some board members feared scheduling a second vote on an approved budget without being forced to by a timely petition would be breaking new ground.
Even if it were legal, Chair Jessica Van Deren suggested asking voters for more money than they’d just approved was fraught with problems.
“In my opinion, it’s not the wisest route to go,” she said.
Board members Danielle Moffatt and Josh Dobrovich agreed. Like Van Deren, both represent Williamstown on the nine-member board, and both indicated they would be uneasy asking for more money to subsidize an expanded preschool program in Northfield.
Moffatt and Dobrovich said they understood and could support the phased implementation of a full-time preschool program in the context of the budget that was approved, but would struggle to invest even more money in a program that wouldn’t be offered in Williamstown for at least another year.
“I would feel really uncomfortable saying I want more money for inequity,” she said.
Dobrovich agreed, noting Northfield already has an outdoor education program and Williamstown doesn’t.
Others on the board acknowledged the need to address those inequities. Fedders explained 10 of the 60 preschool slots that had been planned in Northfield were reserved for Williamstown students, if there is interest, and their parents are able to drop them off and pick them up at Northfield Elementary School.
While board members did vote last week to table the planned expansion of the preschool program in Northfield, Van Deren said some have suggested that action wasn’t warned and could be revisited at the board’s April 19 meeting.
Caroline Zeilenga said her twins will enter their second year of preschool, and she was among the parents facing a “sudden personal crisis” because they assumed the promised shift to full-time preschool would happen. Zeilenga said two Northfield child care providers are closing their doors, exacerbating the problem.
“Families are competing for very limited spots,” she said.
Board members asked Fedders to explore alternatives, including a possible cost-sharing option for a full-week program that might accommodate parents like Zeilenga.
