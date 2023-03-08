WILLIAMSTOWN — It was another painless Town Meeting Day for the Paine Mountain School District.
Voters in Northfield and Williamstown collectively approved a $20.4 million budget for the coming fiscal year while blessing the school board’s plan to use $200,000 of an audited surplus.
The budget, which calls for spending $1.2 million more to operate the two-town, four-school district than votes approved a year ago — an increase of nearly 6.5% — passed by a combined vote of 653-356.
The vote on the budget was closer in Williamstown, where it passed 213-151, than it was in Northfield, where it was handily approved, 440-205.
Pre-Town Meeting Day projections indicate the budget will allow for a 1-cent reduction in Northfield’s education tax rate and a 1-cent increase in Williamstown.
Based on the budget, spending per equalized pupil in a district that operates two high schools, will increase to $18,236. That’s up just over $1,000 from the current year’s spending plan.
In addition to the budget, voters in both communities collectively — and separately — approved the school board’s plan to handle $200,000 in surplus money.
Voters authorized the board to place $150,000 of the surplus in the district’s capital improvement fund. That article was approved by a combined vote of 748-254. Though the vote was a little closer, they also agreed to apply $50,000 of the fund balance to a newly created tax stabilization fund. That article was collectively approved 731-272.
Three seats on the school board — two representing Williamstown and one representing Northfield — were separately filled during daylong voting on Tuesday. All were uncontested races, and two were won by incumbents who earned fresh three-year terms. School Director Mike Macijeski was reelected in Northfield, and School Director Danielle Moffatt was returned to the board by voters in Williamstown. Josh Dubrovich was elected to fill the second Williamstown board seat. He replaces Sarah Launderville, who chose not to run again this year.
Harwood budget passes
Harwood’s $45.4 million budget passed muster with school district voters, winning approval on Town Meeting Day by a two-to-one margin.
According to results released Wednesday morning, the $45,422,221 budget article won just less than 66% of the vote: 1,192 to 599. The tally shows 17 blank ballots.
A second question asked voters to approve putting $696,931 in unspent funds from the 2021-22 school year into the district’s Maintenance Reserve Fund. That was approved 1,484 to 304, an even wider margin, with 82% voting yes. Blank ballots totaled 19 on this question, according to the tally.
A total of 1,808 ballots were cast across the six towns of Harwood Unified Union School District. Results are not reported by town. Election officials from each town bring ballots to a central location to be combined and counted together in accordance with the school district’s charter.
Based on voter registration data from town clerks in the six member communities, participation in the school budget vote was 15.7%. The district received 1,808 ballots and registered voters across the district number nearly 11,500.
Voters in five of the six communities filled eight of the district school board’s 14 seats. Warren did not have either of its representatives up for election this year.
Waterbury filled two of its four seats: Jake Pitman, who was appointed last fall to fill a vacancy, was elected to a new three-year term. Having served one three-year term, Kelley Hackett was elected to serve one remaining year of an unexpired term.
In Duxbury, Cindy Senning was elected to a three-year term, having served two years prior. Life LeGeros, who was appointed last year, was elected to serve the remaining two years of an unexpired term.
Ben Clark was elected in Moretown and J.B. Weir in Waitsfield to three-year terms.
In Fayston, two members were elected as write-ins, Danielle Dukette and Mike Bishop. Town Clerk Patti Lewis said that Dukette received 23 votes for a two-year position and Bishop received 22 votes for a one-year seat, both being unexpired terms. They each needed just 13 votes to be elected, Lewis noted.
Other
The $54 million proposed budget for the Barre Unified Union School District failed on Tuesday. Not just in Barre where it was defeated, 454-769, but also in Barre Town where the controversial budget calling for a 1.5% spending increase was rejected, 703-941. The combined result saw 1,157 voters in Barre and Barre Town back a budget that was narrowly approved by the school board in January and 1,710 people vote against it.
The Montpelier Roxbury School District budget — $28.6 million — was approved 1,309-817 on Town Meeting Day.
Residents in Plainfield and Marshfield approved the Twinfield Union School budget by a vote of 253-162 on Town Meeting Day. The unofficial results show voters approved a budget of $7,470,638, which is a 13% increase over the current budget.
Staff Writer Eric Blaisdell contributed to this report.
