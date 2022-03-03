NORTHFIELD — Mounting pressure to end a mask mandate in the Paine Mountain School District hit pay dirt Wednesday night when a School Board still celebrating Tuesday’s approval of its $19.1 million budget request literally went “masks optional.”
Though it bucked state guidance, overrode the recommendation of Superintendent Matthew Fedders, and is at odds with recently tweaked memorandum of understanding with the local teachers union, the board’s unanimous decision was clearly a crowd-pleaser and the fact that it was “effective immediately” had an immediate effect.
When Wednesday night’s meeting began, the board, Fedders, and those who attended the session in the library at Northfield Elementary School were all wearing masks in accordance with the district’s policy. That changed as soon as the policy did.
After applause — some in-person and some virtual — quieted, three board members and its student representative stripped off their face coverings. By the time the session ended another — Horace Duke — had joined them. Two — one a doctor — didn’t although both Sarah Launderville and Mathew Sullivan supported the “masks optional” policy, and both acknowledged it reflected the growing sentiment in Northfield and Williamstown.
Sullivan, who was elected as one of Northfield’s representatives on Tuesday, said he was comfortable making what he believed should be a student-centered decision given his medical analysis of available studies that have been done.
Sullivan said requiring masks in schools was “absolutely” necessary earlier on in the pandemic, but with vaccines now widely available he believed the benefit of the practice was arguably outweighed by the risks.
“We’re at a point where we’re seeing all this collateral damage from masks,” he said echoing concerns raised by parents and some staff members earlier in the meeting.
Josh Dobrovich was one of them.
Dobrovich, whose bid to secure a school board seat came up short just 24 hours earlier, renewed the pitch he made on the floor of Tuesday’s town meeting in Williamstown and had made to the board before.
Dobrovich, who lives in Williamstown, said the fact New York City is days away from lifting its mask mandate while it remained in place at both of Paine Mountain’s elementary schools and one of its middle-high schools, was mind-blowing.
“If tonight you vote to keep masks because that’s what state says … are we really ‘following science, following the CDC, following this, following that?’” he asked. “Let’s just take care of our kids and take off the masks, end this and get back to normal.”
It was a sentiment echoed by others who spoke, including the secretary at Williamstown Elementary School and a kindergarten teacher there and a couple of other parents, including one — Northfield resident Sarah Estes — who embraced the opportunity to send her older child to school without a mask earlier in the day, but lamented the fact her younger child didn’t have that option.
By the district’s math, Northfield Middle & High School is the only one of its four campuses where the vaccination rate is above the 80% threshold the state has recommended be achieved before easing mask requirements. Williamstown Middle & High School is close, but not there yet, and both elementary schools — one in Northfield the other in Williamstown — haven’t hit 50%, according to the district’s calculations.
Speaking as a parent, Jennifer Bisson, who teaches kindergarten at Williamstown Elementary School, said she would like to see the requirement lifted and was troubled that the district’s employees and members of the community weren’t surveyed in some way.
“I would love to see a choice for our schools,” Bisson said. “If people want to stay masked that’s great, that’s their choice, and if people don’t that should be their choice as well.”
The school’s secretary, Diane Collier, urged the board to put “science and politics aside” and consider how difficult it is to read a young face you can’t see.
“The masks are really taking away from us looking at a child that may be having a rough day,” she said, adding: “If that mask was gone it would help us see the whole face … the whole child.”
Joe Flammia, who moved from Massachusetts to Williamstown with his family over the summer, said he and his wife also supported a change that would allow their daughters to “really meet” their classmates.
“The last thing that needs to happen in our opinion is to … get on board with lifting these masks,” he said. “It would be so important to these girls to really meet these kids they’re in school with.”
That was the act Fedders followed and while the superintendent acknowledged mounting pressure to abandon the mask mandate, he stood by his recommendation to follow the state’s guidance and defended his decision not to poll the public or survey staff on the subject.
“Part of my duty is not to be swayed by public opinion,” he said.
Fedders noted he met with representatives of the teachers union in February and entered a memorandum of understanding that, among other things, included a requirement for district-wide masking. That requirement was the subject of recently concluded renegotiation after the state signaled it would be modifying its pandemic-long masking recommendation effective Feb. 28.
According to Fedders, the union was willing to soften the requirement provided the district follows the state guidance.
Based on the current vaccination rates at three of its schools, Fedders said that’s a problem that could open the door to a grievance or a possible unfair labor practices charge.
Taking all that into consideration, Fedders recommended the board make no change to masking requirements unless state guidance changes again or one or more of the remaining three schools achieves an 80% vaccination rate.
The board viewed it differently.
After listening to the public comment and student representative William Kolb describe his mask-less return to Northfield Middle & High School earlier in the day, School Director Dan Morris kicked off the board’s discussion with the motion that was unanimously approved after members weighed in.
“I move we replace the mandatory mask policy with a ‘mask-optional’ policy effective immediately,” Morris said.
Though some spoke more forcefully than others, all ultimately agreed making the change was worth any push-back there might be from the union and could be implemented in a way where individual choices are respected and vulnerable students and staff are protected.
That was the view of Jessica Vanderen, who was reelected as board chair at the start of the meeting.
Vanderen said the board has been “incredibly flexible and incredibly supportive” of staff and that fact is reflected in the memorandum of understanding that guarantees the availability of high quality masks, rapid antigen test kits, and an additional 15 days of paid administrative leave. Further editing the masking requirement wasn’t too much to ask given what she characterized as the pandemic’s changing landscape.
All agreed, stressing their decision should not be interpreted as a lack of confidence in Fedders, or a lack of appreciation for the district’s faculty and staff. Both were praised for the work they have done thus far in the pandemic. With respect to masks, they said, it was time for a change and choice.
