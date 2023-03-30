WILLIAMSTOWN — Members of the Paine Mountain School Board earned their stipends Wednesday night — weathering a storm of criticism involving an administrative proposal that would have opened the door to possibly eliminating the equivalent of 5.5 full-time positions.
Before it was over, the board took all but two of those potential reductions — one a currently vacant position — off the table, and reluctantly agreed to postpone plans to hire two new teachers needed to create a full-day preschool program at one of the district’s two elementary schools.
Chair Jessica Van Deren explained why school officials believe it was important to maintain some financial flexibility with respect to staffing barely three weeks after voters in Northfield and Williamstown collectively and comfortably approved the board’s $20.4 million budget request.
Van Deren insisted the $1.2 million increase reflected in the just-approved budget included money necessary to pay for all or parts of the 10 targeted positions, as well as the proposed preschool expansion. She said it also included money to cover what the board considered “fair and competitive salary increases” for the district’s unionized teachers and support staff, who are all working under labor agreements that expire June 30.
Those contracts, which cover most of those employed in the Paine Mountain District, the neighboring Echo Valley Community School District and the shared Central Vermont Supervisory Union, are being renegotiated — a process Van Deren said fueled the financial uncertainty that set the stage for Wednesday night’s special meeting.
“We were not anticipating a (Reduction In Force, or RIF) until March 13, the … deadline by which all parties (in negotiations) were required to submit their final proposals,” she said.
Van Deren did not elaborate, but suggested the collective bargaining process has fueled “a great deal of uncertainty” with respect to finances across the four-town, two-district supervisory union.
“In the absence of settled contracts with our staff and teachers we have no option but to look at ways to ensure that we are able to live within our means for the next school year,” she said.
In order to retain the right to eliminate any existing positions if it becomes necessary, Van Deren said school officials are contractually obligated to follow a multi-step notification process that includes two separate deadlines, and must be completed by April 15.
An email that went out Friday was part of that process and, Van Deren said, securing the board’s approval was a necessary step.
Van Deren’s prepared prebuttal prefaced an avalanche of public comment from those who filled the library at Williamstown Middle and High School, and many of the more than 120 online participants.
Some were angry, others emotional, several were stunned and at least one — Stephanie Bredbenner — was “completely insulted.”
“Think long and hard about this decision,” Bredbenner told the board.
Like many who spoke, Bredbenner, a local parent who works as an instructional assistant at Northfield Elementary School, said she was concerned by the possible reductions and worried about what they would mean to students.
Northfield resident Rebecca Parish was incredulous.
“Are you guys seriously thinking about doing this?” she asked the board, suggesting the recommended reductions would prompt some to consider home-schooling their children or sending them to private school.
“Find another way,” she said, expressing a sentiment that was echoed several times during a session that saw teachers, staff members, parents and some students blast a proposal that, from their perspective, came out of the blue, was communicated poorly, and targeted positions they believed were important.
Former board member Danielle Hulbert said she was “shocked and disappointed” in the district for the first time.
“There’s a different answer,” Hulbert said. “This is not the best choice for our children, and it’s not the best choice for our community.”
“This will destroy the community and our school(s),” she added. “Morale is already a problem.”
Hulbert’s comments, like those made people who spoke before and after her, were greeted by a hearty “Hear, hear!” in the room, and a brief flurry of supportive emojis courtesy of virtual participants.
Many, if not most, who spoke are employed by the district, though several of them also are parents, taxpayers or both. Some, like Lucas Foley and Dot Higgin, hold positions that were on the list of reductions released Friday.
Before the evening ended, Foley’s job as an experiential learning teacher at Northfield High School was safe, but the student affairs coordinator role Higgins fills at Northfield’s 7-12 school was one of two still on the list. The other was an identical, but currently vacant position at Williamstown Middle and High School.
Foley, who earned Vermont Teacher of the Year honors in 2014, said he was troubled to learn by email that his position was on the list of recommended reductions.
“Nobody deserves to find out they are at risk of being cut that way,” he said.
Meanwhile, Higgins, who is president of the Central Vermont Education Association, said the union is ready and willing to negotiate, but suggested Friday’s email sent “shock waves” through the district fueling “alarm, distrust and outrage” among its members.
“What we did not expect and frankly cannot accept is that these job cuts are being used to undermine this (negotiations) process,” she said. “It feels as though that we can have a pay raise, or keep these positions. We can’t have both.”
Superintendent Matthew Fedders and Business Manager Chris Locarno sat silently as those who spoke — more than 50 did — urged them to rethink the proposed reductions. Several used every bit of their allotted three minutes and then some to sing the praises of staff members whose positions could be cut, and voice their fear those programs would be watered down and in some cases eliminated.
Most of the public comment occurred before board members agreed to go behind closed doors to discuss how to proceed. When they emerged 45 minutes later, members approved a series of motions starting with one that scraps plans to expand to a full-day preschool program at Northfield Elementary School in the fall.
School Director Emily Gray reluctantly made the motion that eliminates two teaching positions that haven’t been filled to partially offset the equivalent of 3.5 positions that were subsequently restored.
That motion passed before board members tackled the previously proposed reductions.
They agreed not to eliminate a series of cuts proposed that would have reduced, but not completely done away with, positions at elementary schools in Northfield and Williamstown. Identical reductions — essentially a day a week — were proposed for the librarians and music teachers in both schools, as well as the art teacher at Northfield Elementary School.
After stripping those positions from the list of possible reductions, the board agreed to remove the experiential learning teacher’s position held by Foley from the list of reductions and, while it wasn’t unanimous, agreed to do the same with respect to a full-time instructional technology coordinator and what amounted to a half-time health teacher at Williamstown Middle and High School.
Though only one of the positions is currently filled, board members agreed to keep the student affairs coordinators at both of the district’s middle-high schools on the list of positions that could be reduced.
While no one in the audience objected to the board’s decision to sacrifice the planned expansion to full-day preschool in Northfield, some, like Parish, wondered whether it would generate opposition from a different constituency.
“It’s very possible that the whiplash and the shock of losing full-day pre-K, now that it’s been put out there, could be similar to this,” she said.
