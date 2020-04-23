BARRE – It is nearly 10 months overdue, but the city finally has a new labor agreement with its unionized clerical and custodial staff.
Under the terms of the newly ratified contract, employees in the 14-member bargaining unit will see their wages increase by 9.25% over the next three years while they are are incrementally required to pay a small portion of their health insurance premiums.
The wage increases and the first-time requirement with respect to health insurance are among the key features of a three-year contract that replaces an agreement that expired on June 30. Members of the bargaining unit – six custodians and eight clerical staff – have been working under the terms of the lapsed agreement since July.
The new contract contemplates three annual pay raises. The first – a 3% wage hike – will be paid retroactive from July 1, 2019. When the new fiscal year starts in July employees will receive an additional 3.25% pay raise and in the contract’s final year they will receive another 3% increase.
Those numbers mirror the annual wage increases reflected in the contract negotiated with unionized members of the public works department earlier this year.
There is one key difference. As was the case with previously negotiated contracts with members of the police, fire and ambulance departments, the agreement with public works employees eliminated a long-standing “longevity benefit” in favor of building that supplemental compensation into a salary schedule with annual “step” increases. A similar change isn’t reflected in the contract covering clerical and custodial staff and the “longevity benefit” – a weekly bonus of $1.85 for every year of service that is capped at $50 a week, remains in place.
On the health insurance front, the new contract largely mirrors language previously negotiated with the other three municipal labor unions.
In an adjustment that will be retroactive to Jan. 1, which is the start of the insurance year, employees enrolled in Gold Consumer Direct Health Plans (CDHPs) will, for the first time, pay 2.5% of their monthly health insurance premiums with the city paying the remaining 97.5%. Those who opt to enroll in the Platinum plan offered on the state-run health care exchange will pay 12.5% of their premiums this year with the city picking up the balance.
Starting on Jan. 1, 2021 employees will pick up an additional 2.5% of their health insurance premiums. At that time the city will pay 95% of the premiums for those enrolled in Gold CDHPs and 85% of the premiums for Platinum plans for the duration of the contract, which runs through June 30, 2022.
The city will continue to make annual contributions to Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) established for employees, but those contributions will be capped for the life of the contract, and no longer tied to the escalating cost of the priciest plan on the state-run exchange.
Employees enrolled in single plans will have $800 a year deposited in their HSAs. The city’s contribution for those enrolled in two-person and parent-child plans will be $1,800 a year and those who elect family coverage will receive annual contributions of $2,250 for the duration of the contract.
The new cap should yield significant savings for the city by abandoning a formula that quickly proved to be financially unsustainable.
Among the more notable contract changes is the elimination of wage restrictions for some positions that should make it easier for the city to fill vacancies. Though the contract prohibits a new employee from being paid more than someone in the same job classification, it now allows the city to hire new employees at any wage rate within the existing scale based on education and experience.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie described the contract, which took 18 months to negotiate and is three-quarters through its first year, as a reasonable compromise.
“Neither side got everything they wanted,” he said.
For the first time in years, Mackenzie has all four municipal labor unions under contract at the same time, though if history is any indicator that won’t last long.
The agreement with unionized members of the police department is scheduled to expire June 30 and those negotiations have routinely continued long after the contracts have expired.
Mackenzie said police negotiations are off to a slow start due to COVID-19. At least one of four bargaining sessions that were agreed to in advance had to be canceled and negotiators are attempting to work out how, and when, to meet in the middle of the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.