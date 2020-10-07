BARRE -- The last of the permits are in hand, and construction of a new alternative school that came in $1 million over its voter-approved limit is about to begin.
Less than a month after a divided School Board accepted the low-bid of a Winooski contractor and approved an alternative financing arrangement to cover an unexpected seven-figure overage, members of its finance committee were told Tuesday the last of the loose ends have been tied up.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault said a refined contract with PeakCM LLC had just been signed and a construction permit from the state Division of Fire Safety arrived earlier in the day.
“We’re ready to break ground,” she said.
Though a ceremonial groundbreaking will be scheduled later this month work likely will start sooner in order to ensure the 10,000-square-foot building is ready to house the Spaulding Education Alternatives program when the school year begins next fall.
That timeline is critical because cost savings associated with consolidating the district’s currently fragmented alternative programs are among the many assumptions Perreault is making as she prepares the first draft of the budget voters in Barre and Barre Town will be asked to OK in March.
The committee -- and the board -- will get a first peek at that preliminary spending proposal next month, but Perreault said she is already assuming the building will be completed on schedule. That will allow the district to shed roughly $85,000 in rental expense it pays to house its alternative programs, and to realize significant tuition and transportation savings associated with students who are currently enrolled in expensive out of district programs.
School officials have maintained serving at least some of those students closer to home would be educationally beneficial and economically advantageous, though some board members have noted the high-cost, out-of-district placements are reimbursed at a much higher level and sought to quantify the actual anticipated savings.
That process continued Tuesday as the committee’s chairwoman, Sonya Spaulding, wondered whether plans to hire a full-time custodian for the new building had been included when calculating the projected savings before asking voters to approve a $2.75 million bond issue to finance what is now a $3.75 million project.
Most, though not all, of that cost is reflected in the $2.95 million bid submitted by PeakCM and subsequently tweaked before the contract was signed. That figure didn’t include the cost of permitting and designing the new building or purchasing the 8.7-acre parcel where it will be built. The district paid $240,000 for the Allen Street property.
The now-signed construction contract with PeakCM included three last-minute adjustments that were all aimed at reducing costs without sacrificing its ability to serve up to 45 special-needs students next year. The reductions totaled $44,000 and included $19,000 in savings associated with a decision to defer the installation of a backup generator, and another $19,000 tied to a decision to delete the use of colored concrete. The remaining $6,000 in savings is linked to switching from copper to aluminum electrical conductors.
With the contract signed and the contractor ready to begin work, Perreault said she will complete the district’s application to the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank for the $2.75 million bond voters in Barre and Barre Town approved in March next month, while at the same time securing an expense note and line of credit that will need to be renewed annually to cover the additional $1 million expense.
That arrangement, like the construction contract, was approved by the board on a 6-2 vote last month. Spaulding and School Director Guy Isabelle voted against the motion.
On Tuesday committee members briefly discussed the evolving budget proposal, but were told by Perreault to expect the first draft when they meet Nov. 10. It will be presented to the full board when it meets Nov. 12.
The board has asked Perreault to limit the proposed budget increase to between 2% and 5%. Limiting the budget increase to 2% without making radical changes is probably impossible and staying within 5% could be a challenge.
The district’s budget for the current year is just over $45 million. A 5% increase would amount to spending an additional $2.25 million during the coming fiscal year. Based on Perreault’s estimates, that is roughly the same amount she expects wages and benefits to increase year over year.
There are some caveats in those estimates. Until she receives a firmer figure, Perreault said she assumes health care costs will climb 15%. That, she hopes, is a conservative estimate. Wages are a wild card. Teachers remain without a contract for the fiscal year that started July 1 following a failed mediation session last week making predicting what they might be paid during a fiscal year that starts July 1, 2021, that much more complicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.