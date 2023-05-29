NORTHFIELD — Well over 100 people were in attendance Monday for American Legion Post 63’s Memorial Day service to remember those who gave their lives in service to this country.
The post held its annual event on Depot Square in Northfield to honor those killed while serving in the military. The names of town residents who died in this country’s wars were read aloud while the theme song from the movie “Platoon” played on a speaker.
At the end of the event, a group walked over to the Dog River to drop flowers into the water in remembrance of those lost in naval battles. The event included placing a wreath in front of the Civil War monument, which sits on the common.
Col. Michael D. Krause, retired, Post 63’s adjutant, welcomed those in attendance. Krause noted the beautiful weather which greeted the service, with skies clear and temperatures quickly approaching 70 degrees before the 11 a.m. event got underway.
He said Monday was an important day of remembrance and observance.
“For our fallen military service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Their brave service and sacrifice allows us to gather in peace today and to enjoy the blessings of the living in a free republic,” he said.
The event featured two guest speakers.
The first was Capt. Edward Pingel, a Marine who teaches the evolution of warfare at Norwich University. Pingel said it’s vital for residents to continue to gather and remember these occasions. He said he appreciated organizations like the American Legion for putting on events like this and for understanding the importance of maintaining respect for this nation’s history.
Pingel said while he’s from Indiana, he couldn’t help but notice that Vermont’s state flag has on its crest two American principles: freedom and unity.
“To me, this is the essence of Memorial Day,” he said. “Today we honor those men and women who gave their lives to defend our way of life. And it is freedom and unity that I think best encompasses those fundamental ideals for which they fought and died.”
Pingel noted Memorial Day first started in 1868 following the Civil War and was known as Decoration Day at the time.
He said May 30 was set aside as a day to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers. The holiday was later moved to the last Monday in May.
“If there was ever a time in our nation’s history that saw these two principles of freedom and unity tested, it was that conflict that pit state against state and brother against brother. Within the grinding crucible of attrition warfare, men and women spent their last measure to ensure our nation would remain intact and unified,” Pingel said.
He said the obtainment of freedom and unity continues to require sacrifice. He said this state appears to understand that by placing the words “freedom” and “unity” on its flag.
“We value our individual freedom, but understand the importance of lending our gifts and talents in service to others to build that unity which makes our nation so great,” he said.
Pingel said the country is currently dealing with cultural and political division.
He said disagreement is built into this country’s political system, but the vitriol seen and heard in today’s discourse has reached unhealthy levels and the country’s unity has become frayed.
“Memorial Day puts all of this aside and places us back into an appropriate perspective. In our commemoration of this sacred day, we turn our thoughts to achieving those principles of freedom and unity, which were so tested and for which so many died in the course of our nation’s history,” he said.
Pingel said Monday was a day of celebration. He said it’s a day when residents celebrate the aspects of their way of life which many died defending.
“These aspects include the ability to enjoy our freedom, to share in fellowship and in friendship with one another and with our families. It includes the freedom to enjoy the fruits of our labor. Those men and women who gave their own lives did so that you and I, right now, may live to experience the gift of this life in this great nation. So we remember and we celebrate these men and women,” he said.
The second guest speaker for Monday’s event was Colby Tuller, a 15-year-old freshman from U-32 Middle & High School.
Tuller is a member of the reenactment group Vermont Civil War Hemlocks and was dressed for the event in full Civil War uniform as a private.
He talked about the Civil War and its impact on the country.
Tuller said more than three million people, 2% of the country’s population, died in the war.
He talked about how homes turned into headquarters and churches and schools sheltered the dying.
“Americans slaughtered one another wholesale,” he said. “Here, in America, in their own cornfields and peach orchards. Along familiar roads and by waters with old American names.”
Tuller said in 1862, over the course of two days of fighting on the banks of the Tennessee River, more American men died than in any other war the country had fought in previously combined.
In 1864, he said one battle in Virginia saw 7,000 soldiers killed in just 20 minutes.
“Men who had never strayed 20 miles from their own front doorsteps now find themselves soldiers in great armies fighting epic battles hundreds of miles from home. They knew they were making history and it was the greatest adventure of their lives,” he said.
After the event was over, those in attendance were invited to partake in some light refreshments at the legion.
