NORTHFIELD — Well over 100 people were in attendance Monday for American Legion Post 63’s Memorial Day service to remember those who gave their lives in service to this country.

The post held its annual event on Depot Square in Northfield to honor those killed while serving in the military. The names of town residents who died in this country’s wars were read aloud while the theme song from the movie “Platoon” played on a speaker.

