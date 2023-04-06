Brandon — An Otter Valley Unified Union School Board member has come under fire for Facebook posts community members have argued mock, and even threaten, transgender individuals.
Brent Scarborough, elected to an at-large seat on the board this past Town Meeting Day, has posted memes that compare being transgender to identifying as a different weight or vaccination status and that advise parents to teach their kids to “change gears, not genders.”
One post even insinuated that if a transgender woman used the woman’s restroom beside his wife or child, she would be beaten to the point of needing a wheelchair.
When questioned by a Rutland Herald reporter about the posts after Tuesday night’s board meeting, Scarborough confirmed the posts were his, adding that he didn’t believe anything he posted was offensive.
“I just think the country is going in the wrong direction,” Scarborough said after the meeting. “There are girls in the Boy Scouts and boys in the Girl Scouts. There’s Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts for a reason.”
Jennifer Tinsman, an Otter Valley parent, said she found the posts appalling and shameful.
“The most recent (posts) entered the realm of threatening. It’s just unacceptable,” Jennifer Tinsman said. “A school should be a place where all students feel safe. And using demeaning and threatening memes and inflammatory rhetoric is just not appropriate behavior. Not for a public figure.”
She added that she believes the posts that reached a threatening level should be grounds for removal from the board.
As of Thursday, Scarborough’s Facebook page had been switched from public to private.
Otter Valley Unified Union School Board Chair Laurie Bertrand said the issue was first brought to her attention by community members who expressed concern over a school board member posting things that might be hurtful to students.
“(Community members) were dismayed to know that newly elected school board members had offensive and inappropriate content on their Facebook page, and they understood freedom of speech, but they felt that the philosophies endorsed by these individuals were scary and simply not OK from someone on the school board,” Bertrand said.
She added that in her personal opinion, everyone is allowed to have their own opinions, but that the board does need to be of one sound mind when it comes to decision-making.
“I have spoken to Mr. Scarborough (and) he understood where people were coming from. He didn’t mean to be offensive towards anyone. Those were just his personal views,” Bertrand said. “He understands that sometimes school board members are seen differently. ... Political members are looked at to be held to a higher standard. But again, we are allowed to have our own personal opinions. How he feels does not necessarily mean that’s what the other 12 members of our board feel.”
Gunnar Tinsman, Jennifer’s son and a 2022 graduate of Otter Valley Union Middle and High School, said that when he was in school, it was not uncommon for people he knew that identified as LGBTQ+ to remain closeted for fear of repercussions inside and outside the school.
“What we really have to take into account is not just one school board member, but the school board as a whole and how it’s chosen to handle things like this in the past, and what the administration at Otter Valley is doing or hasn’t done to deal with this situation there,” Gunnar Tinsman said.
At this time, Bertrand said no action will be taken regarding Scarborough’s posts.
“As a board, what we care about is the safety and concern for all students, and we will continue to do so,” Bertrand said.
sophia.buckley-clement @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.