The people behind the Declaration of Inclusion initiative that began in 2020 have been recognized for their efforts and hope the publicity will help them further their goal.

The Vermont Council on Rural Development will bestow its Vermont Community Leadership Award on Norm Cohen, Bob Harnish, Barbara Noyes Pulling and Al Wakefield on Aug. 15 at the 2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com