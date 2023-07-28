The people behind the Declaration of Inclusion initiative that began in 2020 have been recognized for their efforts and hope the publicity will help them further their goal.
The Vermont Council on Rural Development will bestow its Vermont Community Leadership Award on Norm Cohen, Bob Harnish, Barbara Noyes Pulling and Al Wakefield on Aug. 15 at the 2023 Vermont Community Leadership Summit.
All four are from Rutland County.
The Declaration of Inclusion is a short statement town select boards and others can adopt that essentially says people are welcome in the community regardless of their “race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability or socioeconomic status,” and condemns racism and bigotry of all kinds.
The group has a website — vtdeclarationofinclusion.org — where the declaration can be read along with more information about the effort.
As of July 28, 116 towns had adopted the declaration, which accounts for about 70% of the state’s population, according to the declaration website. “I should feel honored, and I do, I think we all do, but maybe more importantly, hopefully it gives us some exposure in the smaller towns where we have yet to make our presentations,” said Harnish on Friday.
Each of the four said that most of the larger communities in Vermont have adopted the declaration, but getting into the smaller, more rural towns will take longer, for various reasons, a lack of remote meeting access being one.
Harnish also noted that many communities are currently, and rightly so, focused on recovering from the devastating floods that hit Vermont in early July, and that considering a declaration of inclusion may not be on the top of their to-do lists at the moment. Between that and many people simply being away during summer, they don’t expect to be going before many select boards until the fall.
The declaration initiative was started by Harnish and Wakefield.
They were later joined by Cohen. Noyes Pulling is the newest addition to the group. She said Friday that she’s been working with them for about six months or so. She saw they were about to begin their work in the smaller towns and wanted to help.
Noyes Pulling is chair of the Rutland Town Planning Commission, where Cohen serves as an alternate. She has a background in broadcast journalism and currently works for the Rutland Regional Planning Commission. Wakefield is a well-known Rutland County businessman, as is Harnish.
Towns have reacted to being asked to adopt the declaration in different ways. Some do so quickly with little discussion, some deliberate for weeks, some have altered the model declaration to their liking, a few — Highgate and Hubbardton — have rescinded theirs, and some not only adopt declarations but then undertake more, sometimes formal, diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Noyes Pulling said the size of a town is no indicator of how it will respond to the declaration.
She plans to use her experience in communications and as a planner to help the group reach rural communities.
Cohen said being recognized by the VCRD will help the group spread the word. He also noted that the flooding and the summer season mean the work will slow down, but it won’t stop. The group has had support from state government and other nonprofit groups.
Wakefield said Friday that the declaration is among the issues that visitors to the state will take note of, as will the people who live here who will either remain or leave for places where the population is more diverse.
“We think it has deep meaning for any small town, regardless of the size,” he said.
Brian Lowe, executive director of VCRD, said Friday that it’s not unusual for a group of people to win the Vermont Community Leadership Award but it’s been a few years. They’re chosen by the council’s board of directors, who appoint a nominating committee.
“What we are really looking for is people who are working with dedication and integrity in their community or in communities across the state that are having really significant impacts on rural Vermont, and what drew us to this group is just the dedication and integrity they’ve been working with for a while now,” he said.
