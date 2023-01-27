MONTPELIER — ORCA Media has entered a new world of management and focus. The nonprofit media production company has three new directors, a new style of management, and a greater focus on community involvement in its operations.
ORCA Media provides free video production, training and distribution services to citizens and organizations in its 13 Central Vermont member towns, as well as public access television.
It covers and broadcasts local and state events, including Gov. Phil Scott’s news conferences, and school board and town meetings.
Since last July, ORCA Media, which has three full-time and about a dozen part-time employees, has been run by three equally empowered directors rather than one executive director.
The operations model, called sociocracy or dynamic governance, is a theory of governance that empowers staff at all levels to make policy decisions within their established domains of responsibility. It draws on the use of consent, rather than majority voting, in discussion and decision-making.
“We’ve been going through big changes, the biggest being our leadership structure,” said Christopher Wiersema, one of the three co-directors. “What we have now is a more democratic method of operations with three directors rather than one.”
Starting last July, following the departure of longtime executive director Rob Chapman, Wiersema, Zach Zorn and Jin An assumed the tasks of running ORCA Media on an equal basis, with decision-making shared by all three.
According to Michael Abadi, board of directors chair and a member of the ORCA Media hiring committee assigned to replace Chapman, the board approved a three-month trial starting in July, with three directors rather than one in part because the managers were running the operations anyway since Chapman's departure.
“The hiring committee decided to recommend to the board that ORCA try the sociocracy model because the operations were running smoothly, and there were budget concerns hiring a full-time director,” Abadi said.
The committee had several strong candidates for the job in case the trial did not work, Abadi said, but after three months, the board was convinced the new model was working.
“It couldn’t have worked unless the three got along well, which they do,” Abadi said.
Jin joined ORCA Media as content manager in spring 2018. She is responsible for managing all content for ORCA Media’s three channels, as well as ensuring that online content is uploaded to its website and to the Vermont Media Exchange. Jin is a recent transplant from Berkeley, California, where she spent many years working in nonprofit data analysis.
Zorn is ORCA Media’s production manager. A native of Montpelier, graduating from Montpelier High School in 2003, he studied television production at Lyndon State College and for years worked at Central Vermont Television in Barre — another local public access station. Zorn works with the ORCA Media editors to prepare raw footage for broadcast and web distribution.
Wiersema joined ORCA Media as community engagement manager in 2021. He is a multimedia artist working in experimental film and video, media arts education, and documentary practice. Originally from the Chicago area, his film and video work has been screened internationally. Wiersema is coordinating several new projects and educational programs, as well as leading ORCA Media's new summer intensive, the Vermont Youth Documentary Lab.
With six months behind them, the co-directors say they are convinced the new operations model is working.
“Basically, we are doing what we were doing anyway, just without an executive director,” An said. She said the transition to the new operating model went smoothly.
Zorn agrees. “It’s been a nice, easy flow,” he said. One of the advantages with the new model, Zorn said, is how transparent all decision-making has been, and the fact that all three co-directors have a better understanding of each other’s role.
To ensure the new model works, the three directors hold twice weekly management meetings.
“It works because we have a very robust understanding of our individual roles, as well as an understanding of the organization as a whole. We now act, all three of us, as liaison between the board and the staff and the community,” Wiersema said.
ORCA Media based its new operations model in part on Rural Vermont, an advocacy organization, “committed to supporting and cultivating an equitable and vibrant economy and community.”
When ORCA Media first considered the sociocracy model, the board contacted Rural Vermont and got advice from them.
“A lot of our transition was inspired by Rural Vermont. Rural Vermont went through a similar leadership change,” Wiersema said.
He said one of the main tasks for this year is to create a strategic plan for the organization that encourages more community involvement, especially concerning what programs are offered.
“We want to make sure that the community is involved as much as possible,” Wiersema said.
ORCA Media is funded mostly by an assessment on Comcast cable bills. Approximately 90% of its $450,000 annual budget is funded from the customer fee assessment.
