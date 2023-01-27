20230128_bta_orca
Zach Zorn, production manager and one of three co-directors of ORCA Media, edits a video at the organization's offices on the campus of the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier on Friday. The other two co-directors are Christopher Wiersema and Jin An.

MONTPELIER — ORCA Media has entered a new world of management and focus. The nonprofit media production company has three new directors, a new style of management, and a greater focus on community involvement in its operations.

ORCA Media provides free video production, training and distribution services to citizens and organizations in its 13 Central Vermont member towns, as well as public access television.

