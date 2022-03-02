ORANGE – Town Meeting Day was “town meeting night” in Orange where, after taking a pandemic-induced year off voters gathered at Town Hall for a sometimes spirited session.
Before it was over voters settled a pair of contested races for seats on the three-member Select Board, passed a pair to budgets, including one they amended on the fly, agreed to purchase a new town truck, and rejected the proposed creation of a conservation commission.
“All things considered, it was a pretty good night,” said Emily Ruff, who entered the evening as the only Select Board member who wasn’t at risk of losing her seat.
In Orange where candidates for local office are still nominated and elected from the floor of a traditional town meeting, Kevin Wilson was a two-time loser Tuesday night.
Wilson was nominated twice for separate seats on the Select Board, but came up empty both times.
Wilson lost a lopsided head-to-head race against local lawmaker Samantha Lefebvre, who was appointed to the board following Sue Perreault’s resignation in December. That appointment expired on Tuesday and Lefebvre was elected to serve the two years remaining on Perreault’s three-year term after beating Wilson, 50-19.
Wilson was also nominated, along with Sheila Stone and Eric Holmgren for Holmgren’s expiring three year seat on the Select Board.
Stone won that race, receiving a majority of the ballots cast – 37 – and avoiding the need for a run-off. Holmgren finished second with 17 votes and Wilson received 15 votes.
Voters were able to amend the select board’s $397,781 general fund budget request, but adding $8,500 to cover the unanticipated cost of repairing the water line that serves the town office building and town hall. The boosted budget – $406,281 – presumed surplus funds, not tax dollars, would be used to cover the extra $8,500. It passed on a voice vote. So did a companion request to $539,076 on the maintenance of local roads and a separate $85,000 request to repave Tucker Road.
A paper ballot was requested when talk turned to the purchase of a new $128,885 truck. That proposal was handily approved, 49-11.
The same wasn’t true of the proposed creation of a conservation commission that sparked a debate over the need for the panel and fueled fears it could be a segue to zoning and the government encroaching on private property rights.
The issue was ultimately decided by paper ballot and the proposal was rejected, 16-43.
The session, which started at 6 p.m. and ended shortly before 8:30 p.m. drew roughly twice as many voters as the last town meeting, which was held before just before the pandemic in 2020.
Last year’s town meeting was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, but the select board agreed to bring it back this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.