BARRE — An Orange man has been sentenced to eight months to serve for fleeing the scene after police say he crashed into and killed a Websterville woman who was in the roadway.
William C. Tolman, 44, was sentenced Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to seven years and six months to 15 years, all suspended except for eight months to serve on a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. Tolman also was placed on probation for 10 years. He pleaded no contest to the charge in November. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
According to court records, on March 10, 2022, an unresponsive female was reported in the roadway on Websterville Road near the intersection of Teja Road. Police said the woman, identified as Brandi N. Klassen, 36, of Websterville, was lying in the middle of the roadway. She was wearing dark clothing and police said she had alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.
Klassen was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, where she was pronounced dead, according to court records. Police said the Chief Medical Examiner’s office reported her cause of death was determined to be blunt impact to the head, torso and extremities.
Police said Klassen was seen by a witness hitchhiking on Websterville Road just prior to the crash.
Police then put out a news release seeking information about the vehicle and driver involved. An anonymous tip came in stating the vehicle was Tolman’s, according to court records, and that it could be found at a local garage. Police said they went to the garage and noted pieces of the vehicle found at the crash scene matched pieces missing from Tolman’s vehicle.
Tolman initially denied being involved in the crash, according to court records, but he later admitted he had hit Klassen and wanted to report the crash because it had been “eating at me.” Police said Tolman reported Klassen had been walking in the road and by the time he noticed her, it was too late.
Tolman had been facing a felony count of gross negligent operation with death resulting in this case, but the state dismissed that charge because a crash reconstruction report showed Tolman wasn’t driving negligently at the time of the crash. The report noted Tolman appeared to have been driving the speed limit at the time and the area where the crash occurred has no lighting.
Washington County State’s Attorney Michelle Donnelly sought a three-year sentence to serve for Tolman at Friday’s hearing, while his attorney, Norman Blais, argued for a lesser sentence.
Friends and family of Klassen read statements at the hearing or had statements read for them talking about the devastating impact Klassen’s death has had on them and on her three children.
Holly Leach, a victim’s advocate, read aloud a statement from Klassen’s mother. The mother said the tenth of every month is hard for her because it reminds her of how many months Klassen has been gone.
“If you had stopped and tried to help my daughter in any way, I could find forgiveness in my heart. You did not,” the mother said.
She said Tolman will have to live with what he’s done.
Leach also read a statement from Klassen’s brother. The brother said Tolman left his sister for dead.
“You didn’t stop. In fact, you hid your car for almost two weeks. An act of a coward, a heartless coward,” he said.
A caregiver for two of the kids read a statement from one of Klassen’s children. The child said they went to sleep one night and woke up without a mother.
“I don’t know all the ways this will affect me … but I know I miss my mom a lot,” the child said.
Blais had Tolman’s employer testify. Tolman is a carpenter by trade and the employer said Tolman is a hard worker. He said Tolman is dependable and, “shows the younger guys the ropes.”
Donnelly said after Tolman hit Klassen, he drove several miles away and stopped near the dam on Route 302. She said he reported he briefly thought about returning to the scene, but didn’t, nor did he call the crash in to police. She said Tolman didn’t take any responsibility for the crash until police confronted him.
“He took his car to get fixed,” she said. “He took his car to an auto body shop so his car could be made whole. But he did not think to call (the crash) in and take responsibility to make this family whole,” the prosecutor said.
Donnelly said Tolman needs to face responsibility for both the actions he chose to take that night and the actions he chose not to take.
The prosecutor brought up an incident that took place in Florida over 20 years ago where Tolman was involved in another hit-and-run and convicted of a crime because of it. She said someone was injured in that crash, as well. Donnelly said he left the scene in that incident and has not learned his lesson all these years later, given his conduct here.
She said it’s not known if Tolman staying at the scene here would have made any difference in Klassen’s death, but it would have made a difference to her family.
“To know that she didn’t die alone on the side of road, in the cold, in the middle of the night with nobody around her,” she said.
Donnelly said if Tolman had stayed, a tragedy still would have occurred, but a crime may not have been committed.
Blais said Klassen was taken from her family much sooner than she should have been. He said that’s a real tragedy and his client has expressed regret for Klassen’s death. But he noted Tolman is not responsible for Klassen’s death, in a legal sense.
He said, regrettably, Klassen was in the middle of the road at night and was wearing dark clothing with substances in her body when she was struck. He said Tolman was driving about 30 mph at a point in the road where the speed limit reduces from 35 mph to 25 mph.
“He was not negligent whatsoever when his vehicle hit her that night,” the defense attorney said. “And I know that might be hard for some people to understand and accept, but that is just the cold, hard truth. It doesn’t take away or make their pain any less,” Blais said.
He said the crash reconstruction report showed Klassen was found about 40 feet from where she was hit. Blais said she was likely hit from behind by a vehicle going 30 mph.
“A human body cannot tolerate getting hit by a car going 30 mph,” he said, adding Klassen likely, hopefully, died immediately upon impact. He said then Tolman panicked and left.
Tolman said his family needs him at home, providing for them.
“I know what I’ve done here is a horrible thing. … I’m really sorry for what’s happened. There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of Brandi. It was just a horrible accident, a horrible situation that happened that night,” he said.
Judge Kevin Griffin thanked Klassen’s loved ones for coming to Friday’s hearing and being part of the court process. Griffin thanked them for expressing not only their feelings on the case, but also about the loss they have suffered.
“I have no doubt at all that your pain is real. The loss is unfathomable to me. And the anger, which is real, and which comes through loud and clear. … I absolutely understand the anger that you must feel knowing that this accident occurs and instead of staying at the scene and rendering whatever assistance he could render, Mr. Tolman made the, frankly, cowardly decision to leave the scene,” the judge said.
But Griffin said those who love Klassen appear mad at Tolman for hitting her. He said that didn’t “jive” with what he was presented with. He said had Tolman stayed, the outcome likely would not have been much different. He said based on the information available to him, Klassen would still likely be dead from the devastating injuries she suffered and Tolman likely wouldn’t be facing any criminal charges.
“We wouldn’t be here,” the judge said.
He said he wasn’t being asked to sentence Tolman for causing Klassen’s death, but for Tolman’s actions after hitting her.
For the sentence Tolman will serve, Griffin said punishment comes in many forms. He said nothing he imposes Friday will address the family’s loss. He said Tolman will have to live with this incident for the rest of his life.
The judge noted if Tolman has his probation revoked, he faces a 15-year sentence, which is currently suspended.
He said a pre-sentence investigation conducted by the Department of Corrections shows Tolman is a low risk to reoffend. He said any programming that Tolman would do would be done in the community, because there isn’t anything offered in the facility for a case like this.
He said there are some cases where incarceration isn’t going to do any good, but incarceration is required as part of the contract we live by in the community. Griffin said certain offenses will result in incarceration and this is one of them.
Griffin said he didn’t think three years to serve made sense for Tolman in this case.
The judge then brought up the Department of Corrections trying to meet its budget. He said three years for Tolman would cost anywhere between $40,000 to $60,000 per year times three.
This is at least the second time the judge has brought up cost when sentencing a defendant. Late last month, the judge noted the cost of housing an inmate when sentencing Robin Benedict for her involvement in a child sex abuse case. He said at that hearing that judges sometimes need to think about programming when imposing a sentence, “with an eye towards cost effectiveness.” He said the state has made a point to reduce its prison population. He said judges impose sentences and then the Legislature is tasked with figuring out how to meet those costs.
At Friday’s hearing, he said all of Tolman’s risk assessments indicate that he can safely live in the community while participating in programming. But he said there needs to be some punishment where Tolman can sit and think about what happened.
The judge then sentenced Tolman to eight months to serve. He said he was adding another 200 hours of community service to Tolman’s sentence because he said Tolman has a carpentry skill that can be of some benefit to the community.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
