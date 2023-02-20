BARRE — An Orange man has been sentenced to eight months to serve for fleeing the scene after police say he crashed into and killed a Websterville woman who was in the roadway.

William C. Tolman, 44, was sentenced Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to seven years and six months to 15 years, all suspended except for eight months to serve on a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. Tolman also was placed on probation for 10 years. He pleaded no contest to the charge in November. He is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

