BARRE — A man has denied hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle in Barre Town earlier this month.
William C. Tolman, 43, of Orange, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting and gross negligent operation with death resulting. If convicted, Tolman faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. He was released on conditions which include a prohibition against driving vehicles.
Cpl. Benjamin Hammond, of the Barre Town police, said in his affidavit on March 10 a report came in stating there was an unresponsive female in the roadway on Websterville Road near the intersection of Teja Road. Hammond said he arrived on scene and found emergency responders performing CPR on the woman who was lying in the middle of the roadway. He said the woman was identified as Brandi N. Klassen, 36, of Websterville.
Hammond said Klassen was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin where she was pronounced dead. He said the Chief Medical Examiner’s office reported her cause of death was determined to be blunt impact to the head, torso and extremities. He said the hospital reported she had alcohol, cocaine and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.
Hammond said a witness reported seeing Klassen hitchhiking on Websterville Road. He said the witness reported it appeared Klassen was using her cellphone at the time.
Hammond said the witness went to a family member’s home for about five minutes and when he returned he found Klassen in the roadway. The witness reported Klassen wasn’t breathing so he called 911, according to court records.
Hammond said investigators discovered a nearby home had security cameras. He said the cameras showed a silver sport utility vehicle driving on Websterville Road at a high rate of speed around the time Klassen was struck. Hammond said police located pieces of a vehicle at the scene of a crash that appeared to come from a silver vehicle.
Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge said in his affidavit he issued a news release on March 21 stating police were looking for a silver vehicle involved in the crash. Dodge said on March 24 he was contacted by Vermont State Police who reported someone had submitted an anonymous tip stating they believed the vehicle involved, a silver Honda Pilot, was parked at a garage in Barre City and belonged to Tolman.
The chief said he went to the garage and found the vehicle. He said the Pilot had moderate damage to its front end along with a cracked windshield. Dodge said he had two pieces of the vehicle found at the scene of the crash on him. The chief said they fit perfectly to the front of the Pilot where pieces were missing.
Dodge said the vehicle was seized as evidence and impounded.
He said police then went to Tolman’s home to speak with him. Dodge said Tolman initially denied being involved in a crash, telling police he had no idea why they were there to talk to him.
He said Tolman eventually admitted to hitting Klassen. Tolman said he had wanted to report the crash because it had been “eating at me,” according to court records. Dodge said Tolman reported Klassen was walking in the road. The chief said Tolman reported by the time he noticed her, it was too late.
He told police Klassen had been on her phone. Police could not locate the phone at the scene. Tolman told police he didn’t know where it was, according to court records.
Tolman told police he drove on and pulled over on Route 302, according to court records. Dodge said Tolman reported he contemplated going back to the crash scene, but didn’t.
