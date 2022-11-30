BARRE — An Orange man has changed his plea in a case where police say he hit and killed a woman with his vehicle in Barre Town in March.

William C. Tolman, 44, pleaded no contest Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. Tolman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17 after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. He has agreed to a sentence of seven years and six months to 15 years, all suspended except for a portion that will be argued at sentencing. The Washington County State’s Attorney’s office will argue for three years to serve for Tolman, while his attorney, Norman Blais, will argue for a lesser sentence. Tolman will also be placed on probation for 10 years.

