BARRE — An Orange man has changed his plea in a case where police say he hit and killed a woman with his vehicle in Barre Town in March.
William C. Tolman, 44, pleaded no contest Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. Tolman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17 after the Department of Corrections completes a pre-sentence investigation. He has agreed to a sentence of seven years and six months to 15 years, all suspended except for a portion that will be argued at sentencing. The Washington County State’s Attorney’s office will argue for three years to serve for Tolman, while his attorney, Norman Blais, will argue for a lesser sentence. Tolman will also be placed on probation for 10 years.
The state agreed to dismiss a felony count of gross negligent operation with death resulting, per the plea agreement.
According to court records, on March 10 police received a report stating an unresponsive female was in the roadway on Websterville Road near the intersection of Teja Road. Police said the woman, identified as Brandi N. Klassen, 36, of Websterville, was lying in the middle of the roadway.
Klassen was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to court records. Police said the Chief Medical Examiner’s office reported her cause of death was determined to be blunt impact to the head, torso and extremities.
A witness reported seeing Klassen hitchhiking on Websterville Road, according to court records.
After issuing a news release seeking information about the vehicle involved in the crash, police said an anonymous tip came in stating the vehicle was Tolman’s. Police said pieces of the vehicle found at the crash scene matched pieces missing from his vehicle.
When confronted, police said Tolman initially denied being involved in the crash, but he later admitted he had hit Klassen and had wanted to report the crash because it had been “eating at me.”
Tolman told police Klassen had been walking in the road and by the time he noticed her, it was too late, according to court records.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault said in an email he reviewed other similar cases before reaching this agreement with Tolman. He said the range of to-serve sentences in the past five years for fatal crashes in and around the county was as low as one year and one day and as high as eight years. The prosecutor said three years to serve is about the midpoint of that range.
“Unlike other cases, there is not evidence of impairment or drug use contributing to the incident, and the accident reconstruction report revealed the victim was in the middle, not the shoulder, of the road when struck. This does not excuse his failure to stop and render assistance, but the circumstances of the incident are less aggravating that other cases — for example, State v. Jonathan Stone where a pedestrian was killed following the Defendant’s use of inhalants.”
Stone, of Barre, was sentenced to eight years to serve in October 2019 on a felony count of gross negligent operation of a vehicle with death resulting. Police said he hit and killed Brian Harris, 58, also of Barre, after “huffing” a can of compressed air and driving.
Thibault said in this case, Tolman’s conduct, “was egregious, but for purposes of sentencing and resolution his admissions and cooperation with law enforcement once confronted, and likewise, his willingness to enter a plea to a serious felony warrant consideration. The underlying sentence of 7.5-15 years and long term of probation, which is not contested, will help to ensure public safety and rehabilitation of the Defendant.”
Blais, Tolman’s attorney, said his client is being fully cooperative with the Department of Corrections in preparation for the sentencing hearing.
“We’re anticipating we’ll have a fair resolution,” he said.
