CHELSEA — The recount for the post of Orange County sheriff will run into next week.
Orange County Sheriff William Bohnyak, of Randolph, requested the recount after he apparently lost to retired Vermont State Police Lt. George Contois by 100 votes during the General Election on Nov. 8.
The election night tally showed Contois, who lives in Orange, prevailing 6,603 to 6,503. There were about 1,025 unmarked ballots across the 17 towns in the county.
Vermont Superior Court Judge Elizabeth D. Mann ordered the recount to begin on Monday and to continue on during business days.
However, the counters did not finish the first day, and the remainder of the work has been postponed until next Monday, Samantha Spinella, court operations manager, said in an email.
It was unknown how many towns had been completed or how many more to go.
Contois was the first election challenge for Bohnyak, who has served four terms.
