PITTSFORD — The Orange County Sheriff lost his law enforcement certification on Thursday, but he said he expects to get it right back.
The Vermont Criminal Justice Council voted unanimously — with some abstentions — to summarily suspend the certification of Sheriff George Contois for failure to complete use of force training.
Contois participated in the online meeting, telling the council he was “taken aback” because he had been “halfway out the door” to go complete the training when he learned of the meeting.
“I think this is going to be a moot point because by noontime I should be in compliance,” he said.
Vermont State Police Academy Deputy Director Christopher Brickell said they would need to see documentation Contois had completed the training and council chair William Sorrell told Contois if he finished the training, the correct staffers would see the process was followed.
“I can’t say that it’s like a snap of a finger,” Sorrell said.
Contois said he had been “out of pocket” late last year and missed a number of training opportunities, and then sought a waiver due to health issues.
“My concerns were mainly from my physician, who said it’s not a good idea because I’ve suffered a broken neck and several spine contusions,” he said.
However, Contois said he was taking responsibility and willing to risk the bumps involved in the training. He said he had already done the oral portion of the training last week.
Kim McManus, associate general counsel for VCJC, said the subcommittee that makes recommendations on decertification considered an inability to perform the physical portion of use of force training to be an inability to perform law enforcement duties in the field.
Council member Scott Davidson, chief inspector for the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, noted that most agencies place officers with temporary injuries on administrative leave or administrative light duty and asked if the council had a similar option for Contois.
“If I had surgery on my shoulder ... I’d be shuffling papers until my shoulder was better,” he said.
McManus said such decisions are made by the agencies and were beyond the scope of the council’s authority. Sheriff is an elected position and as such the person holding it does not need law enforcement certification. Council member Tim Lueders-Dumas noted a different sheriff was decertified last year and was limited to administrative duties, but still received his pay.
Lueders-Dumas said he and much of the rest of the law enforcement community were under the impression certification would automatically expire if trainings were not completed. McManus said the only automatic expiration takes place when an officer has not worked in three years and otherwise state statute says “an officer is certified until the council takes an action to suspend or revoke that certification.” She said this fact was under review by the professional regulation subcommittee.