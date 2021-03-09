ORANGE — It’s not often you come across a town official who is elected and removed from office by the same voters on the very same day, but such is the case with John McNeil. McNeil’s landslide election victory as delinquent tax collector in Orange last week was immediately nullified by voters.
What seemed like an easy fix — appointing McNeil to fill the position Mary Claflin held for 38 years before her health-related resignation on Dec. 31 — isn’t as simple as it sounds thanks to a related Town Meeting Day decision that represents a wrinkle that needs ironing out.
Just ask the Select Board, whose three members agreed Monday night they’ll have to consult with Town Attorney Jim Barlow before deciding how to proceed.
It’s not that McNeil isn’t willing to serve. He is and has been pinch-hitting as delinquent tax collector since Claflin resigned.
McNeil ran for and won the office, understanding the 218 votes he received last Tuesday would be meaningless if voters authorized the Select Board to appoint the previously elected position.
Voters did — comfortably approving that ballot measure, 154-91.
McNeil told the Select Board that isn’t a problem either because he is willing to serve if appointed, but would pass if they expected him to work for an hourly salary.
And there’s the rub — one that didn’t come into play when voters opted to make the previously elected positions of town clerk and town treasurer appointed two years ago and, in a normal year, would have been resolved on the floor of a traditional town meeting
This isn’t a normal year and Orange voters who don’t even use Australian ballot to settle local elections used it to decide everything in the midst of a pandemic. This year, that list included a companion article that asked voters if they preferred the delinquent tax collector be compensated with a salary instead of collecting the statutory fees. The vote – 135-103 – was much closer, but the answer was still “yes.”
That may mean McNeil’s answer to being appointed is “no,” because while he is willing to perform the duties in exchange for pocketing the 8% penalty delinquent taxpayers are charged, he isn’t interested in a different arrangement.
A local lister, who didn’t run for reelection as one of the town’s auditors, McNeil said he would prefer to be appointed to fill that just-created vacancy if Barlow concludes there is no way to accommodate his request with respect to the delinquent tax collector’s position. State law prohibits someone from serving concurrently as auditor and delinquent tax collector.
Board members said they were interested in accommodating McNeil and reasonably optimistic that would be possible. However, they agreed it would be prudent to obtain advice from Barlow before making either appointment. Barring the need for a special meeting, the board will consider the appointments during its March 22 meeting.
Fresh off an otherwise successful Town Meeting Day during which its general and highway fund budget requests were both handily approved and Sue Perreault was reelected to the board, the meeting opened with Perreault, who had served as the board’s chairwoman, nominating Emily Ruff to replace her in that capacity.
It ended after the board approved a plan that saw Town Clerk Angela Eastman return to her desk at the town office building on Tuesday after nearly a year of working remotely.
Though public access is still by appointment only, Eastman and Town Treasurer Lee Youngwood both advocated for Eastman’s return to the office where they were confident they could safely and separately perform their duties.
Eastman, who had struggled with internet issues at her home, said Tuesday she was happy to be back in the office.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.