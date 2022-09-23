While there has been little public opposition to Proposition 2 — a constitutional amendment clarifying the prohibition of slavery in Vermont — support for the bill has not been unanimous.
State representatives opposing “Prop 2” claim revisions are unnecessary because slavery has been illegal in Vermont since 1777.
“Slavery has been illegal in Vermont for more than 200 years,” said Rep. Brian Smith, a Republican from Newport, one of three state representatives who voted against the bill when it came before the House of Representatives last February. “Prop 2 is a nonissue that has distracted us from working on far more important matters facing Vermonters today.”
But according to the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance, an advocacy group for the descendants of slaves, Vermont continues to endorse slavery through an exception clause that permits “the enslavement of folks under age 21 and individuals bound by their own consent.” The language also allows for slavery as a form of payment for “debts, damages, fines, costs or the like.”
The current language states: “That all persons are born equally free and independent, and have certain natural, inherent, and unalienable rights, amongst which are the enjoying and defending life and liberty, acquiring, possessing and protecting property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety; therefore no person born in this country, or brought from over sea, ought to be holden by law, to serve any person as a servant, slave or apprentice, after arriving to the age of 21 years, unless bound by the person’s own consent, after arriving to such age, or bound by law for the payment of debts, damages, fines, costs, or the like.”
If passed in November, Prop 2 would replace the exceptions language with one sentence: “Slavery and indentured servitude in any form are prohibited.”
While Vermont claims bragging rights as the first U.S. state to outlaw slavery, according to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, several New England states, including Vermont, “created legal strictures making it difficult for ‘free’ blacks to find work, own property or even remain in the state.”
In other words, if a former slave found freedom too fraught with obstacles, thanks to the exceptions clause they could simply “consent” to being a slave again.
Rep. Robert LaClair, a Republican representing Barre Town, said there is no truth to the claim that Vermont’s constitution allows for any form of slavery.
“We’ve had two constitutional scholars who looked at the language in our constitution and both said they wouldn’t recommend making any changes to it,” LaClair said.
One of those scholars was Vermont Law School professor Peter Teachout who, in a 2019 interview with The Atlantic, said the constitution’s 18th-century language had been misinterpreted.
“It’s absolutely clear, and the Vermont Supreme Court at that time made clear, that the Vermont Constitution banned slavery,” Teachout said.
LaClair said that, by revising the constitution, one of the most vaunted acts in the state’s history could be inadvertently erased.
“We have to be careful because it is our history, good bad or indifferent,” LaClair said. “We can’t rewrite history.”
In 2022, five states — Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont — will vote on whether to repeal slavery exceptions from their state constitutions.
