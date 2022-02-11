BARRE — The looming departure of one principal and the planned redeployment of another are the latest administrative changes facing a school district that just hired a new superintendent and is still searching for a curriculum coordinator.
Days after privately briefing the Barre Unified School Board of the impending changes during an emergency executive session, Superintendent Chris Hennessey publicly outlined the domino-like series of events that will require hiring a principal at Spaulding High School.
It’s not that Spaulding Principal Brenda Waterhouse is leaving the district — she’s not, Hennessey explained during Thursday night’s board meeting.
However, Waterhouse will leave Spaulding, where she has worked for the past 19 years — first as a teacher, then as assistant principal, interim principal and, since 2015, as principal.
Waterhouse won’t be going far. But Hayden Coon, co-principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School will be.
Coon has accepted the principal’s job at Woodsville High School in neighboring New Hampshire, and will be leaving Barre’s pre-K-8 school on June 30.
“We are very happy for him,” Hennessey said of Coon, who like Waterhouse, attended Thursday night’s meeting.
Both eventually spoke, but not before Hennessey set the stage detailing a plan that was the product of a recent meeting that, by all accounts, prompted Waterhouse to volunteer to switch schools and fill the vacancy created by Coon’s resignation.
“Brenda (Waterhouse) is excited for this opportunity to work with the younger students of Barre … and we are very fortunate to replace one strong leader who loves Barre with another,” he said, adding, “We are confident this move is in the best interest of Barre City Elementary and Middle School and the district, overall.”
Waterhouse claimed credit for the “crazy idea” that has led to “an emotional few days,” given her strong ties to Spaulding High School.
“This decision was not done lightly,” she said. “My heart and soul is in the Barre community and Spaulding, in particular.”
However, after learning Coon would be leaving, Waterhouse said she concluded the district would best be served by having a veteran principal in a school that is on the verge of losing two in one year.
Coon and Hennessey were both hired as co-principals of Barre City Elementary and Middle School in 2018, and the pair split last summer when Hennessey stepped in as interim superintendent and the school’s assistant principal — Pierre Laflamme — was promoted as his interim replacement.
Flash forward eight months: Hennessey has landed the superintendent’s job, Coon is leaving and Laflamme is still settling into his new role.
Given that turnover and the comparative stability at Spaulding, where veteran Assistant Principal Luke Aither is still part of the administrative team, Waterhouse volunteered to make the move.
“I am committed to Spaulding now and forever, (but) I feel like the work over at Barre City (Elementary and Middle School) will only continue to support the Barre community and Spaulding in the long run,” she said.
Hennessey said he shared that view, Spaulding High School will be added to the list of more than 50 open principals’ positions in Vermont and fast action was required in this instance.
“We’re looking at ways we can strengthen the overall district and in this current climate we need to make the decisions sometimes much, much, much more quickly than we ever would do,” he said, adding, “We understand this is a jarring bit of news for (the) two schools … but we’re confident we’re making the right decision.”
For his part, Coon thanked the board and the broader community for the support he has enjoyed during his four years as co-principal at Barre City Elementary and Middle School, and said the family-driven decision to accept a comparable job closer to his home wasn’t easily reached.
The administrative reshuffling comes even as school officials are working through the chain reaction that accompanied Hennessey’s promotion to interim superintendent last year. At the time, Laflamme was named as Hennessey’s interim replacement — an acknowledgment Hennessey could return to that job if his since-successful bid to be hired as superintendent fell short.
As soon as Hennessey was hired, the principal’s search was launched and while Laflamme appears likely to get the job that must happen before launching a search for the assistant principal’s job he formerly held. That role is now being filled on an interim basis by Olivia Kane.
Given the current market for school administrators, Hennessey said expediting those is important and the hope is the principal’s job will be filled by the end of the month.
Hennessey also said the ongoing search for a new curriculum coordinator is approaching an important point. The deadline for applicants is Monday and he said interviews could begin as early as next week in an effort to fill that important but currently vacant position.
The district also is looking to fill one of two assistant principal’s positions at Spaulding. The position has been vacant since Jim Ferland left the district late last year.
“It’s been a challenging year,” Hennessey said.
