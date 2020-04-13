BARRE – Unlike teachers and support staff in the two-town, three-school Barre Unified Union School District, clerical and custodial staff have concluded negotiations and now know the terms of a labor agreement that will replace a contract that is set to expire June 30.
The new two-year contract will run from July 1 through June 30, 2022, and covers clerical and custodial staff assigned to pre-K-8 schools in Barre and Barre Town, as well as Spaulding High School.
The contract, which was remotely ratified by the School Board late last week and by the union heading into the weekend, will see employees’ wages increase by a total of 90-cents-an-hour over the next two years.
The contract reflects identical pay raises of 35-cents-an-hour in each of the contract’s two years and retains “longevity pay” equal to 10-cents-an-hour for each full year of employment. That pushes annual pay raises contemplated in the contract to 45-cents-an-hour, or 90-cents an hour over the term of the agreement.
There were a number of other negotiated adjustments with financial implications.
One involves when employees qualify for overtime pay. Under the current contract, clerical and custodial staff were eligible for overtime pay for any time worked over eight hours a day or any work week that exceeded 40 hours. The 40-hour work week is still the trigger, but the other provision was removed in exchange for allowing the first eight hours of vacation time to count toward a 40-hour work week.
Under the new agreement any compensatory time employees receive for working holidays will be changed from time-and-half, to double-time and the payout they receive for accumulated unused sick time when they retire will be increased from $15- to $20-a-day. The annual bonus incentive for employees who don’t use any sick leave was increased from $200 to $300 a year.
The new agreement also includes language that reflects the planned transition to separately negotiated statewide health insurance contract for Vermont’s public school employees, while increasing the cash payout for those who opt not to take that benefit from $1,000 to $2,500 a year.
Ratification of the labor agreement with the bargaining unit that represents clerical the district’s clerical and custodial staff, comes even as school and union negotiators attempt to come to terms on separate contracts that would cover unionized teachers and support staff.
Teachers and support staff are working under the terms of one-year contracts that are set to expire June 30. The latest round of negotiations in Barre have involved interest-based bargaining. Late last year negotiators scheduled twice-a-month negotiating sessions through May – though those face-to-face meetings – including one this week – are being conducted by video conference.
