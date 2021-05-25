BERLIN — The permit application is in, the hearing is set, and plans to convert a Barre-Montpelier Road motel into a transitional shelter and service hub for homeless central Vermonters just picked up its first local approval.
With the Select Board expected to endorse the project next week and the Development Review Board planning to take up the Good Samaritan Haven’s newly submitted application during a hearing set for later next month, the Public Works Board did its part Monday night.
The board unanimously approved a near-five-fold increase in the amount of wastewater currently allocated for the Twin City Motel.
Though the shelter Good Samaritan Haven is proposing in conjunction with Downstreet Housing and Community Development won’t increase the number of beds currently available at the Twin City Motel, the need-based vacancy rate will likely be next to non-existent. The same can’t be said for the sleepy roadside motel. The motel and the neighboring home occupied by its current owners currently pay for a wastewater allocation of 792 gallons per day. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the 3,760 gallons per day expected to be generated by the proposed shelter.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said part of the difference might be because the motel is under-allocated, but most is likely due to a change of use that isn’t expected to feature many, if any, empty rooms — there will be 18 — or beds — the plans call for 38. That means toilets will be flushing, showers will be regularly used, and four washing machines will be working overtime. The neighboring home, which is also part of the project, would be converted into administrative offices. However, the four employees that will work from there account for a tiny fraction of the increased allocation.
With a $14,850 check in hand for the increased allocation, the board approved the request — effectively checking one of the boxes the Development Review Board will inquire about during the June 15 hearing.
Representatives for Good Samaritan Haven and Downstreet, pitched the proposal to a cautiously receptive Select Board earlier this month, but the permit application provides a better idea of what they have planned for the property that includes undeveloped land that sits between the motel and the intersection of the Barre-Montpelier Road and the Berlin State Highway.
The undeveloped land will remain undeveloped, for now, while plans call for installing a 5-foot-wide sidewalk and a 6-foot-wide grass median in front of the motel itself extending it to the Berlin State Highway, which connects the Barre-Montpelier Road to Route 62 near Central Vermont Medical Center.
Plans call for the demolition of all but one of the seasonal cottages — a deal that was struck with the state Division of Historic Preservation. The cottage closest to Berlin State Highway would be spared and a 5-unit motel-like structure would be built in place of the ones that are are razed.
That new structure, coupled with the main motel, it’s A-frame office and a portion of the neighboring residence, would account for the remaining 13 units. The existing structures will undergo extensive renovations as part of the proposed project.
The site plan calls for retaining the property’s two curb cuts on the Barre-Montpelier Road — a request the state Agency of Transportation is in the process of reviewing due to a concern that if one of the curb cuts were eliminated emergency vehicles would not have room to turn around on the property.
The entrances would be modified somewhat, the new sidewalk would run between them and beyond on the south side where Green Mountain Transit has agreed to create a bus stop. Plans call for crosswalks at each of the curb cuts, to assist pedestrians looking to cross the road.
Built in 1950, the motel has been owned and operated by Rejean and Donna Gagnon for nearly 50 years.
Supporters of the project claim acquiring the motel and converting it into a “service-enriched emergency housing resource” will provide stable, structured, supervised short-term housing for those who need it.
Good Samaritan Haven, which has operated a homeless shelter on Seminary Street in Barre for 35 years, would be responsible for running the shelter, where residents would be vetted, drugs and alcohol wouldn’t be permitted and the maximum stay would be 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.