BERLIN — Town officials are breathing more easily after a series of Friday afternoon bid openings that, at first blush, didn’t produce any budget-busting results.
Though several of the bids received were wildly higher than an engineer’s estimates, the apparent low bidders for three of four local infrastructure projects — including the planned replacement of a structurally compromised culvert that has turned Fisher Road into a dead-end street for the past year — were in the hoped-for range.
That was crucial with respect to the Fisher Road project because there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room before the envelopes were opened at 2 p.m.
Voters approved up to $1.4 million for the project in March and the Select Board had already spent nearly $640,000 of it long before the first of six bids were received — five of them in the final hour — on Friday.
Most of that money — $595,000 — involved the board’s recent decision to order the pre-cast concrete components of the bridge-like arch that will replace the rusted-out culvert that funnels Pond Brook under Fisher Road. Members were told any hope of completing the project and reopening the road this year would likely be lost if they waited to let a contractor they haven’t yet chosen order the structural components given the time it will take to manufacture and deliver them.
The cost of the arch and roughly $40,000 that has been invested in engineering left the town with a little more than $750,000 to cover the cost of construction.
Only one of the bids received is under that amount, though a second is in the neighborhood.
The apparent low-bidder — Hebert Excavation Corp. of Williamstown — offered to complete the work for $598,000. The next best price — $839,900 — was submitted by Dubois Construction Inc. of Middlesex. The bid from Dubois was the only one submitted before noon on Friday.
With the exception of Hebert’s bid, the final flurry of proposals ranged from a low of a $893,000 — the price quoted by J.A. McDonald Inc. of Lyndon Center — to a high of $1,374,000 submitted by S.D. Ireland Construction of Williston.
The other two bids were equally untenable. H.A. Manosh Corp. of Morrisville offered to complete the work for $981,000 and the price quoted by J. Hutchins Inc. of Richmond was $1,105,400.
Zoning Administrator Tom Badowski said Otter Creek Engineering would vet the bids during the weekend and make a recommendation to the Select Board, which is scheduled to award the contract when it meets Monday night.
Three other projects for which bids were opened Friday all fall under the purview of the Public Works Board and two of them appear to be comfortably under budget.
One involves connecting an already drilled fourth well to a municipal water system that is expected to take on a some high-volume customers, most notably a 98-unit senior housing development now under construction on land owned by the Berlin Mall — during the next several months.
The town received two bids for the specialized work a few minutes before the noon deadline. The first, submitted by H.A. Manosh, had Badowski momentarily holding his breath. Manosh’s bid — $458,660 — far exceeded the engineer’s estimate of $250,000 for the work.
Badowski exhaled moments later then Robert Clark, of Otter Creek Engineering, read the second bid, submitted by Neil H. Daniels Inc. of Ascutney. The price quoted by Daniels — $197,950 — was in the range the town was looking for.
Bids for that project and two others will also be vetted by Clark before a recommendation is presented to the Public Works on projects that aren’t as time-sensitive as replacing the Fisher Road Culvert.
Both of the other projects are comparatively small and inexpensive.
One involves lining a 410-foot stretch of concrete sewer line that runs between Hersey Road and the Wayside Restaurant on the Barre-Montpelier Road. The cost of that work was estimated at $22,000 and two of four bids received — one from G.M. Pipeline Inc. and the other from Granite Inliner LLC — were under that number. G.M. Pipeline was the apparent low-bidder. The Ohio firm offered to complete the work for $16,400. Granite Inliner’s price — $20,500 — was more expensive, but still less than the project estimate. The other two bids — one nearly $30,000 and the over over $32,000 — were not.
Dubois Construction was the apparent low-bidder for the fourth project, which involves repairing a section of water pipe on Crosstown Road that is prone to freezing in the Winter. Dubois’ $53,950 bid was more than double the engineer’s estimates, but comfortably lower than the four other bids the town received. Those bids ranged from a low of $64,444 to a high of $91,000.
