BARRE — The Granite City equivalent of speed dating with prospective city managers is underway, but a travel-related wrinkle delayed the arrival of one of the two finalists and briefly threatened plans for “community visits” on back-to-back days.
Both finalists — R. Nicolas Storellicastro and Matthew Selby — were scheduled to be in Barre on Monday, though Selby’s day-long audition for the job now held by retiring City Manager Steve Mackenzie was technically scheduled for today.
It still is, though a canceled flight briefly left the timing of Selby’s visit up in the air on Monday even as Storellicastro was on the ground in Barre.
Selby was initially scheduled to arrive at Burlington International Airport at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, but Human Resources Director Rikk Taft said it was clear long before then that would not happen.
According to Taft, a cancellation left two viable options — one that didn’t work and another that would have Selby arriving at the Burlington airport at 11:30 p.m. on Monday — completing a cross-country trip that left him stranded somewhere in the middle.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed we can get him (Selby) on that flight,” Taft said, worrying Monday morning the second “community visit” might have to be postponed until Wednesday.
Things looked better early Monday afternoon, Amanda Gustin, chair of the task force that spearheaded the city manager search, confirmed the flight had been booked and Selby was slated to arrive in Burlington at 11:30 p.m.
While Selby’s arrival was more than 12 hours later than anticipated, Gustin said plans for his community visit today would not be affected.
“Nothing has changed,” she said, noting the plan would mostly mirror Storellicastro’s visit on Monday.
That mostly scripted visit began over breakfast with Mayor Jake Hemmerick at Espresso Bueno and was set to end with a closed-door interview with the city council followed by a public presentation on pandemic recovery.
Currently employed as chief financial and administrative officer of NYC School Bus Umbrella Services Inc., Storellicastro arrived in Vermont, as planned, on Sunday. He had dinner with Gustin and task force member Michael Sitton at The Meltdown on Washington Street and spent the night at The Lodge at Millstone Hill in neighboring Barre Town.
Storellicastro was back in Barre first thing Monday morning for breakfast with Hemmerick followed by a series of hour-long “meet and greets” in council chambers at City Hall.
Taft said those informal sessions — first with city department heads, then with city staff, and finally with members of various city committees — went well.
Following lunch with Mackenzie at Mulligan’s Irish Pub, Storellicastro headed over to the Vermont History Center for another informal meet and greet — this one with Barre business leaders and representatives of local nonprofit organizations.
The session didn’t draw a crowd, but Rep. Peter Anthony, D-Barre; Cody Morrison, executive director of Barre Area Development Corp.; local Rotarian Karl Rinker; and Bob Lord, of E.F. Wall & Associates were among those in attendance.
The small group gave Storellicastro an opportunity to share some information about himself.
Born in Argentina, he moved to Colorado when he was seven. He went to school there, graduated from Colorado State University and briefly worked in the legislature before moving to Albany, New York, to pursue his master's degree.
Though he spent much of his career in working in state government, Storellicastro said his interest was in serving at the local level.
Storellicastro worked for the mayor’s office of management and budget in New York City and the New York City Department of Education for nearly five years before taking his current administrative job with a nonprofit agency that provides busing service to mostly special needs students.
Now living in Queens, Storellicastro, 39, said he has enjoyed the big-city life, but is intrigued by the prospect of moving his wife and two young sons to Vermont.
Though most of Storellicastro’s visit was planned in advance, part of his afternoon was spent accommodating his personal requests.
One of them was to meet with local high school students.
Storellicastro met with freshman humanities students at Spaulding High School before a downtown walking tour followed by a customized driving tour.
Storellicastro, who asked to see an example of a capital project that is in planning stages, as well as a local infrastructure project, was scheduled to tour the city’s public works complex and visit Warren Street.
Accompanied throughout the day, Storellicastro got a one-hour break to grab dinner and prepare for a 6 p.m. interview with the council followed by a public presentation on one of several suggested topics that he was set to make at 7:30 p.m.
Gustin said Storellicastro chose pandemic recovery as the topic for his 30-minute presentation. Following the presentation Gustin was scheduled to drive Storellicastro back to Burlington International Airport where — based on the travel glitch — she expected to pick up Selby.
Today will be Selby’s day in Barre.
Most recently employed as interim assistant manager in Yakima, Washington, Selby has worked in municipal government for the past 17 years — most of it in Massachusetts. He has a wealth of experience in economic development, community outreach and urban planning.
His day begins with an 8 a.m. date with Hemmerick at Espresso Bueno.
