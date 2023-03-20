MENDON — One person has died after a house fire on Old Stockbridge Path on Saturday night.

Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that his department received multiple calls at 11:38 p.m. reporting a house fire. It was initially reported that three people were trapped inside, but then later reports said two people had escaped.

