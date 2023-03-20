MENDON — One person has died after a house fire on Old Stockbridge Path on Saturday night.
Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said Monday that his department received multiple calls at 11:38 p.m. reporting a house fire. It was initially reported that three people were trapped inside, but then later reports said two people had escaped.
The glow from the flames could be seen from Mendon Mountain Orchard, prompting his department to summon its mutual aid partners from Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden, Clarendon and Killington, he said.
There were flames coming out of all but two windows when firefighters arrived. They entered the building through the second floor via a ladder truck, rescued a dog, and located the woman who’d been trapped indoors, he said.
According to Lovett, the woman was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center by Regional Ambulance, but she did not survive.
The woman hasn’t been publicly identified, pending notification of her relatives. Lovett said investigators from Vermont State Police came to try and determine the fire’s cause and origin.
Lovett said fire crews were on scene until 8 a.m. on Sunday. They returned once to assist Vermont State Police in clearing rubble and putting out hot spots, then they were back later in the day to extinguish another flare up.
The home was completely destroyed, he said.
