WOODBURY — There is one contested Town Meeting Day race in Woodbury this year.
Jason Thompson and Peter Peltz are running for the remaining year of a three-year seat on the Select Board. Diana Peduzzi is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the board.
Merry Gangemi is running unopposed for a three-year seat as lister.
John Reid is running for a three-year seat as auditor and Jayne Nold-Laurendeau is running for the final year of a three-year seat as auditor.
Christopher Casey is running unopposed for a three-year seat on the board for the Hazen Union High School.
Ronald Wells is running for a one-year seat as collector of delinquent taxes and Amy Eldred is running for a five-year seat on the Cemetery Commission.
For special articles, residents will be asked if the town should spend $13,000 to start a multi-year program to improve the condition of the town cemeteries by cleaning and repairing monuments, repairing fences and landscaping. This is in addition to the $7,000 in the town budget for mowing and upkeep of the cemeteries.
And residents are asked if the town shall appropriate $23,000 for an audit of the modified cash basis financial statements of the town for the year ending June 30, 2022.
