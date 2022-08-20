Here is what to expect as far as road construction for the coming week's commute, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation:
Interstates
I-89 Richmond: A culvert repair project is underway. Motorists will encounter a one-mile-long lane closure in both travel directions just south of Exit 11 as southbound traffic is merged to the northbound lane using a crossover. Please pay attention to signage in the area and merge early.
I-89 Sharon: A bridge rehabilitation project continues. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as crossovers are being utilized. Motorists – be aware of a work zone speed reduction.
Central Vermont
Calais: Multiple bridge replacement projects are underway along VT 14. Two-way traffic is back open at the first bridge location approximately 7.6 miles north of U.S. 2, while work continues on the second bridge a few more miles north. Motorists should expect speed reductions and alternating one-way traffic controlled by flaggers during the day and a temporary signal at the second bridge location during non-work hours.
Montpelier: Motorists should expect flagged one-way alternating traffic and lane shifts at the rail crossing location along U.S. 2 between Gallison Hill Road and the traffic circle. Also expect nightwork from the evening of Aug 22 into the morning of Aug. 23 for track alignment work.
Montpelier-Berlin: A bridge deck replacement project continues along U.S. 2 over the Winooski River at the Montpelier-Berlin town line. Traffic is now directed over a temporary bridge. Motorists may encounter periods of one-way alternating traffic as crews work on approaches to the new bridge.
Moretown-Middlesex: A resurfacing project continues along U.S. 2. Motorists can expect one-way alternating traffic in the area as crews work on guardrail, berm removal, and ditching and continue paving operations.
Rutland region
Fair Haven- Orwell: Motorists should expect alternating one-way traffic along VT 22A as crews finish line striping and continue placing shoulder gravel and paving driveway aprons.
Pittsford-Brandon: Paving work continues on U.S. 7 with one-way alternating traffic patterns in effect. Multiple work zones will be established as needed. A rolling closure may be implemented toward the end of the week for shoulder material placement operations. Expect delays.
Stockbridge-Rochester: A resurfacing project continues along VT 100 starting near its intersection with VT 107. Motorists should expect areas of one-way alternating traffic and some delays as crews begin milling operations on Aug. 24 starting on the south end of the project progressing north.
Elsewhere
Braintree: VT 12 is back open to traffic following a bridge closure. One-way alternating traffic patterns with flaggers will be implemented as needed through the construction site.
Chelsea-Thetford: A resurfacing project continues on VT 113. There will be a single-lane closure with alternating one-way traffic as crews continue paving the wearing course Vershire toward Thetford.
Hardwick: A paving project continues on VT 14 and VT 15. Motorists should expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic along both roadways between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
