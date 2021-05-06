PLAINFIELD — Officials are moving quickly to get the historic, run-down fire station sold and restored because the fire chief says the building won’t last another winter.
The former fire station sits on Route 2 and was built in 1914. It had been used as a place to store historical items for the Plainfield Historical Society for the past few decades. But the building has fallen into disrepair with a leaking roof and a knee wall pushing out toward the Winooski River.
For years, officials in town have tried to figure out what to do with the building. Moving it isn’t an option because that would require money the town doesn’t have and the building would no longer be eligible for grants as a historical site.
Residents want to keep the building, but the cost to fix it up is estimated at about $50,000. And officials have said doing so in the tight spot it is in could be difficult. The building sits close to the river because it was the source of water for the tank the town used to fight fires.
Last week, Ruben Ramirez told the Select Board he is interested in buying the building, restoring it and keeping it as a historical site. Ramirez recently bought the building next to it that used to be the old hardware store.
At this week’s regular meeting, Fire Chief Greg Light told the board something has to happen with that building this summer.
“It’s going to cave in,” Light said. “If you look at the back roof on that, if it’s not supported immediately before winter I do believe that thing is going to be in the river.”
Ramirez said he’s looking to spend as little as possible on the building because of the cost he will have to pay to fix the building up. He said he touched the back wall when he was checking the building out and his finger went straight through the wood. Ramirez said he has access to roofers and wants to get on their schedule for the fire station fix.
Board member Sasha Thayer said she’s in favor of selling the building “for virtually nothing” because someone else is willing to fix it.
Board member Tammy Farnham suggested the board hold a special meeting dedicated to the building where town officials can tour the building beforehand and then discuss the purchase and sale with Ramirez.
The special meeting will take place at 6:15 p.m. Monday. at the Recreation Field.
Board chairman Jim Volz said if the town and Ramirez come to a tentative agreement at that meeting, the board could vote on the purchase and sale at the board’s next regular meeting on May 19. Volz said Ramirez can give his proposal for the building then and residents would be able to weigh-in.
